Trump Slams Dem Leaders: ‘They Only See 2020 – Which They Are Not Going To Win’

President Donald Trump on Sunday ripped congressional Democrats for political posturing that has gotten in the way of solving the nation’s problems.

On Saturday, Trump offered a possible framework for an agreement that would reopen government and end the partial federal shutdown.

After weeks in which various legislators from both parties had suggested some kind of deal could be possible involving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows the children of illegal immigrants to remain in the U.S., Trump offered to link DACA and his demand for $5.7 billion to fund the border wall.

Trump said he would allow DACA to continue for the next three years.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected Trump’s offer as a “non-starter,” Fox News reported.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was also among Trump’s critics, according to Fox. Mendenez said Trumps is trying to make “bargaining chips” of federal workers, DACA recipients and immigrants who received Temporary Protected Status that shielded them from deportation.

“This is about more than 800,000 Americans who are being held hostage by a president who has forced a pointless shutdown to pay for an expensive, ineffective wall. This is not about immigration,” Menendez said.

“Dreamers and TPS recipients are not bargaining chips. It’s unacceptable that after taking away DACA protections, eliminating the TPS program for thousands of immigrants and creating a humanitarian crisis at the border, President Trump is offering temporary solutions in exchange for a permanent wall,” he said.

Trump tweeted his response to Democratic rejection of his idea.

“Nancy Pelosi and some of the Democrats turned down my offer yesterday before I even got up to speak. They don’t see crime & drugs, they only see 2020 – which they are not going to win. Best economy! They should do the right thing for the Country & allow people to go back to work,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Trump also fired back at Pelosi, saying she no longer serves the mainstream members of her party.

Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat. She is so petrified of the “lefties” in her party that she has lost control…And by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

Trump’s proposal drew support from many Republican leaders.

A fantastic proposal Mr. President! Let’s get it done! https://t.co/m8bzYGRLTw — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 19, 2019

Senator Collins’ statement on the President’s proposal to reopen government: pic.twitter.com/5JdONCOlfF — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 19, 2019

This is the latest and most significant step yet of POTUS showing his willingness to negotiate and compromise with Democrats on the issue of wall funding. At this point, if Democrats refuse to come to the table, it will show they are not at all serious about solving this impasse. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 19, 2019

Although Trump has battled illegal immigration, on Saturday he spoke at a naturalization ceremony about the great benefits to the nation from legal immigration.

“Each of you worked hard for this moment. You followed the rules, upheld our laws, and contributed to the strength and success and vitality of our nation. Now each of you stands here today, before your proud and beaming families,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

Trump noted that citizenship is more than a legal status.

“As Americans, and American citizens, we are bound together in love, and loyalty, and friendship, and affection. We must look out for each other, care for each other, and always act in the best interests of our nation and all citizens living here today. We love each other. We’re proud of each other,” he said.

Through citizenship there should be unity, he said.

“The beauty and majesty of citizenship is that it draws no distinctions of race, or class, or faith, or gender or background. No matter where our story begins, whether we are the first generation or the 10th generation, we are all equal.

“We are one team and one people proudly saluting one great American flag,” Trump said.

