Trump Slams ‘Globalism’ at UN, Tells World ‘We Embrace Patriotism’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the United Nations that those who want globalism are welcome to it, but as for America, “we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.”

Trump drew laughter and gasps from the audience during the opening of his speech as he said, “in less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

“I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” Trump responded.

According to Fox News, Trump’s speech largely avoided any mention of Russia, praised North Korean leader Kin Jong Un for working with Trump instead of against America, and dripped with scorn during his denunciation of Iran.

TRENDING: Breaking: Judge Declares Bill Cosby ‘Sexually Violent Predator,’ Sentences to State Prison for 3 to 10 Years

Above all, Trump told the United Nations that the United States will choose its own path.

“This is why America will always choose independence and cooperation over global governance, control, and domination. I honor the right of every nation in this room to pursue its own customs, beliefs, and traditions. The United States will not tell you how to live or work or worship. We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return,” Trump said, according to a transcript of his speech posted by the White House.

“As my administration has demonstrated, America will always act in our national interests,” Trump said, citing the U.N.’s failure to reform its Human Rights Council, which Trump called “a grave embarrassment to this institution, shielding egregious human rights abusers while bashing America and its many friends.”

Trump noted that there is a common reason why the United States withdrew from the Human Rights Council and is no longer recognizing the International Criminal Court.

Do you support President Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable global bureaucracy. America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism. Around the world, responsible nations must defend against threats to sovereignty not just from global governance, but also from new forms of coercion and domination,” Trump said.

During his speech, Trump summarized the changes since, a year ago, he criticized North Korea during his speech at the U.N. “I would like to thank Chairman Kim for his courage and for the steps he has taken, though much work remains to be done,” Trump said.

After his speech, he told reporters that progress was taking place.

“So we have been communicating, and we are doing very well with North Korea and we have some very good feelings going on with North Korea, far greater than the media understands or knows. I’m not blaming the media for that. Letters have been going back and forth and conversations have been happening. In the end, I only say: Who knows? But I say this: We are doing very well. Far better than anyone understands. You can look at the outer signs: hostages back, the remains of our great heroes from many, many years ago, already some families have been notified that they found their father or family member, but we are getting back the remains,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

Trump cited the “ongoing tragedy in Syria” and noted that “Every solution to the humanitarian crisis in Syria must also include a strategy to address the brutal regime that is fueled and financed in the corrupt dictatorship in Iran.”

RELATED: Nikki Haley Warned NYT That Hit Piece Was Fake News, They Published It Anyway

Trump then summarily denounced Iran.

“Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death, and disruption. They do not respect their neighbors or borders, or the sovereign rights of nations. Instead, Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond. The Iranian people are rightly outraged that their leaders have embezzled billions of dollars from Iran’s treasury, seized valuable portions of the economy, and looted the religious endowments, all to line their own pockets and send their proxies to wage war. Not good,” Trump said.

Trump said sanctions will be piled up against Iran.

“We cannot allow a regime that chants, ‘Death to America,’ and that threatens Israel with annihilation, to possess the means to deliver a nuclear warhead to any city on earth, we just cannot do it. We ask all nations to isolate Iran’s regime as long as its aggression continues and we ask all nations to support Iran’s people as they struggle to reclaim their religious and righteous destiny,” Trump said.

Trump touched on his “America first” approach to trade.

“The United States will not be taken advantage of any longer. For decades, the United States opened its economy, the largest by far on Earth, with few conditions. We allowed foreign goods from all over the world to flow freely across our borders. Yet other countries did not grant us free and reciprocal access to their markets in return. Even worse, some countries abused their openness to dump their products, subsidize their goods, target our industries, and manipulate their currencies to gain unfair advantage over our country,” Trump said. “We will no longer allow our workers to be victimized, our companies to be cheated, and our wealth to be plundered and transferred. America will never apologize for protecting its citizens.”

Trump said that just as he embraces America, he expects other nations will want to revere their own cultures.

“Sovereign and independent nations are the only vehicle where freedom has ever survived, democracy has ever endured, or peace has ever prospered. And so we must protect our sovereignty and our cherished independence above all,” Trump said.

“Together, let us choose a future of patriotism, prosperity, and pride. Let us choose peace and freedom over domination and defeat. Let us come here to this place to stand for our people and their nations. Forever strong, forever sovereign, forever just. Forever thankful for the grace and the goodness and the glory of God.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.