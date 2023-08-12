Share
Trump Slams Hunter Biden Special Counsel David Weiss - Suggests 'Great Idea' for Replacement

 By George C. Upper III  August 12, 2023 at 12:12pm
In the latest round of 2024 campaign irony, former President Donald Trump stated that he wouldn’t have chosen U.S. Attorney David Weiss to lead the Hunter Biden investigation, even though it was Trump who appointed him as a U.S. attorney in the first place.

“He would not have been picked by me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social of the man picked by him in 2017 to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware.

Then, Trump offered an alternative suggestion.

“I have a great idea,” Trump wrote in the post. “Why don’t they use Deranged Jack Smith. Weiss has been investigating Hunter for 4 years, giving him the ‘sweetheart’ deal of all sweetheart deals. But a brilliant Judge in Delaware saw through it all.

“Now, I read, the Department of Injustice wants a new Judge and Jurisdiction,” the former president added. “But so do I, with far stronger reasons than Hunter & Crooked Joe. MAGA!!!”

Trump joined a chorus of other leading Republicans who on Friday lambasted President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice after it was announced that the federal prosecutor who offered presidential son Hunter Biden a “sweetheart” plea deal had been named special counsel in the investigation into him.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday morning that Weiss now had the authority to conduct the Hunter Biden investigation as he sees fit.

Weiss offered Hunter Biden a plea deal for tax and gun possession crimes that fell apart at the eleventh hour when a judge refused to sign off on it last month.

The proposed deal involved no jail time.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy weighed in on Garland’s announcement on X, formerly Twitter.

“This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption,” McCarthy said. “If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?”

“House Republicans will continue to pursue the facts for the American people,” he added.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise called Weiss’ appointment “outrageous.”

“Don’t be fooled. Garland appointing Weiss as a sham special counsel on Hunter is a way to block info from Congress while claiming they’re investigating,” he tweeted. “Weiss approved the sweetheart plea deal. This is an even better deal for Hunter since charges may never come.”

Commenting on an Associated Press report about Weiss’ appointment, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina tweeted, “A year too late.”

“Weiss — who orchestrated Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal — has ZERO credibility,” said Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

Other Republicans who blasted the DOJ over Weiss’ appointment included Reps. Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert and James Comer, who is leading the congressional investigation into alleged Biden family corruption.

Biden attorney Abbe Lowell was unimpressed by the appointment of a Weiss as special counsel.

“His title became ‘special counsel’ today. His powers were the same yesterday,” Lowell told CNN on Friday. “So what’s different? It doesn’t make any difference to us given what we understood to be the case.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




