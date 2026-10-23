Trump Slams Judge in Tyler Robinson Trial for 'Desecrating the Memory of the Great Charlie Kirk'

President Donald Trump called out the judge overseeing the murder trial of Tyler Robinson on Friday, asserting that he’s “desecrating” Charlie Kirk’s memory.

In a scheduling memorandum made public ahead of a Friday court hearing in Provo, Utah, Robinson’s defense team proposed delaying his trial to 2029 so they can have enough time to review all the evidence, according to CNN.

The Kirk family’s legal team fired back in a motion calling the proposal “grossly out of line” and argued that the trial for her husband’s alleged killer should begin next year, as the prosecution has proposed.

“Every additional day of delay carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his two young children who were just three and one year old when their father was murdered and would be seven and five years old by the time a verdict is handed down under the Defense’s proposed schedule,” the motion read.

Trump wrote in a Friday Truth Social post, “The judge in the Charlie Kirk case is doing a terrible job! This case should be tried within a month, not three years — and it should be over with!”

“The judge is desecrating the memory of the Great Charlie Kirk, while taking forever to ask questions that people already know the answer to. The whole Country is mocking him and our ‘Legal’ System,” the president added.

🚨New: President Trump calls out the judge in the Charlie Kirk case President Trump said: “This case should be tried in within a month, not three years” https://t.co/iCbGgtM6AP — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 23, 2026

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet noted in a Thursday post on X, “Tyler Robinson’s defense is now pushing for a trial to start in the 3rd quarter of 2029, a full 4 years after Charlie was murdered.”

“It seems like the defense’s strategy is to delay, delay, delay. If they were confident in their case, or believed their client was innocent, they would push for a speedy trial. Why let your client be locked in a prison cell for 4 years if you felt he was innocent?” he argued.

Tyler Robinson’s defense is now pushing for a trial to start in the 3rd quarter of 2029, a full 4 years after Charlie was murdered. 1. This is absurd on its face. 2. It seems like the defense’s strategy is to delay, delay, delay. If they were confident in their case, or believed their client was innocent, they would push for a speedy trial. Why let your client be locked in a prison cell for 4 years if you felt he was innocent? 3. Charlie’s children, who were 3 and 1 when he was murdered would be 7 and 5 by the time a verdict is handed down according to this timeline. 4. The state already presented an avalanche of evidence, and it wasn’t even all they have. The state says they would be ready to go in the second half of 2027. This already feels like an eternity, so why not push the defense to meet this minimum threshold? 5. Utah taxpayers have spent over $1.6 million to date on this case, a figure that will balloon to potentially $10 million, maybe more. And the longer this drags out, the bigger the bill. This process genuinely feels like a slow motion, never ending horror. We want a fair trial, and our system demands it, but the process should also be fair to the victims who have to wait so long for justice and closure. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 23, 2026

During a hearing in early September, Utah Judge Tony Graf first found that the probable cause threshold had been reached for seven charges against Robinson to go to trial.

The most serious charge is aggravated murder, a first-degree felony that makes him eligible for the death penalty.

Robinson, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Many court watchers have expressed frustration that it had taken nearly a year after Kirk was assassinated at a Turning Point USA campus event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, to get an arraignment and plea from Robinson.

What do you think about the defense's strategy of delaying the trial? It's a tactic to avoid justice It's a necessary legal strategy Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's a tactic to avoid justice 100% (15 votes) It's a necessary legal strategy 0% (0 votes)

Kirk family attorney Jeffrey Neiman asked at the September hearing that the court act swiftly and “set this trial as soon as practically possible.”

“The United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights. The right to delay is not among them,” Neiman contended. “The defendant is entitled to a fair trial, and he must be given one, and nothing more is owed.”

Judge Graf did not issue a ruling on Friday, but may choose a compromise start date between what the prosecutors want and what the defense team requests.

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