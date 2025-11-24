Trump Slams NFL Team for 'Crazy' Decision That Cost Them the Game

America’s First Fan was left shaking his head after the New York Giants made a baffling decision en route to Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Giants were leading 27-24 with 2:54 to play when, from the Detroit six-yard line, New York went for a touchdown, but came up short, as noted by the New York Post.

The Lions later tied the game on a 59-yard field goal, according to ESPN.

Detroit won in overtime after running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran 69 yards for a touchdown on the first snap of overtime, leading to a 34-27 Detroit victory.

President Donald Trump said a field goal could have massively upped the pressure on Detroit.

“Why did the New York Football Giants (NFL) not kick that Field Goal??? Who would have done such a thing? It was CRAZY!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I got to watch the end of the game and thought, when they went for the touchdown instead of the 3, ‘That’s Weird!!!’” he posted.

Giants interim coach Mike Kafka, in his second game after taking over from fired head coach Brian Daboll, defended his decision, ESPN noted.

“We’re trying to win the game, so we want to score as many points as possible,” Kafka said. “We thought that was a place to be aggressive.”

I don’t know what’s better about this play — Mike Kafka’s call or Jameis Winston’s moves at the end? And when did the Giants become fun to watch?

pic.twitter.com/D66hkBq5Cq — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) November 23, 2025

The 2-10 Giants ended up with their sixth straight loss. Five times this season, the team has been ahead at the start of the fourth quarter, but ended up with a loss.

In losing to the Denver Broncos last month, the Giants became the first team since at least 1970 to enter the fourth quarter leading by more than 18 points and lose by the end of the quarter.

“We need to find a way to finish them off, and I really believe our players can do that,” Kafka said.

Quarterback Jameis Winston said a miscue on the red zone drive that failed could have made all the difference, the Post reported.

Quarterback Jameis Winston was the New York Giants’ highest-graded player in a Week 12 loss to the Detroit Lions. https://t.co/5uAVe9wCoR pic.twitter.com/FHsHDTUp3J — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) November 24, 2025



“So many ‘ifs, ands and buts,’” Winston said. “If my pass to the right to Theo Johnson is four inches to the left, that’s a touchdown and we finish the game.

“I loved Coach Kafka’s message before the game: ‘Leave no doubt.’ Today, we left some doubt out there. We were on the 3-yard line with a chance to put the freaking nail in the coffin and I missed Theo Johnson on a quick [pass in the] flat. That’s the details, that is the execution that is required to win tough NFL games,” he said.

