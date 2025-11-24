Share
News
Sports
“Why did the New York Football Giants (NFL) not kick that Field Goal??? Who would have done such a thing? It was CRAZY!” President Donald Trump commented on Sunday's game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants.
“Why did the New York Football Giants (NFL) not kick that Field Goal??? Who would have done such a thing? It was CRAZY!” President Donald Trump commented on Sunday's game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images; Nic Antaya / Getty Images)

Trump Slams NFL Team for 'Crazy' Decision That Cost Them the Game

 By Jack Davis  November 24, 2025 at 11:25am
Share

America’s First Fan was left shaking his head after the New York Giants made a baffling decision en route to Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Giants were leading 27-24 with 2:54 to play when, from the Detroit six-yard line, New York went for a touchdown, but came up short, as noted by the New York Post.

The Lions later tied the game on a 59-yard field goal, according to ESPN.

Detroit won in overtime after running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran 69 yards for a touchdown on the first snap of overtime, leading to a 34-27 Detroit victory.

President Donald Trump said a field goal could have massively upped the pressure on Detroit.

“Why did the New York Football Giants (NFL) not kick that Field Goal??? Who would have done such a thing? It was CRAZY!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I got to watch the end of the game and thought, when they went for the touchdown instead of the 3, ‘That’s Weird!!!’” he posted.

Giants interim coach Mike Kafka, in his second game after taking over from fired head coach Brian Daboll, defended his decision, ESPN noted.

Do you watch NFL games?

“We’re trying to win the game, so we want to score as many points as possible,” Kafka said. “We thought that was a place to be aggressive.”

Related:
Over Half of Childless Women Do Not Want to Become Moms

The 2-10 Giants ended up with their sixth straight loss. Five times this season, the team has been ahead at the start of the fourth quarter, but ended up with a loss.

In losing to the Denver Broncos last month, the Giants became the first team since at least 1970 to enter the fourth quarter leading by more than 18 points and lose by the end of the quarter.

“We need to find a way to finish them off, and I really believe our players can do that,” Kafka said.

Quarterback Jameis Winston said a miscue on the red zone drive that failed could have made all the difference, the Post reported.


“So many ‘ifs, ands and buts,’” Winston said. “If my pass to the right to Theo Johnson is four inches to the left, that’s a touchdown and we finish the game.

“I loved Coach Kafka’s message before the game: ‘Leave no doubt.’ Today, we left some doubt out there. We were on the 3-yard line with a chance to put the freaking nail in the coffin and I missed Theo Johnson on a quick [pass in the] flat. That’s the details, that is the execution that is required to win tough NFL games,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Only 1 Day Before DC Shooting, Another Biden-Era Afghan National Arrested on Terrorism Charges
Australian Senate Suspended After Right-Wing Leader Wears Burka in Protest
Trump Slams NFL Team for 'Crazy' Decision That Cost Them the Game
Democrats Consider Dramatic Change to Primary Process for 2028, Using System That Boosted Mamdani
Alert: Bill and Hillary Clinton Ordered to Comply with House Oversight Subpoenas, Contempt Charges Already Being Threatened
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation