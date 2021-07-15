Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday morning attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding her alleged fears he would use nuclear weapons during his final days in the White House, calling her “a known nut job.”

“Nancy Pelosi is a known nut job. Her enraged quotes that she was afraid that I would use nuclear weapons is just more of the same,” Trump said in the statement, published by the Save America PAC.

The former president also declared he helped America “get out of” wars as president.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Nancy Pelosi is a known nut job. Her enraged quotes that she was afraid that I would use nuclear weapons is just more of the same. In fact, I was the one that got us out of wars, not into wars.” pic.twitter.com/D2mNjU1Uzs — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

“In fact, I was the one who got us out of wars, not into wars,” Trump added.

Trump also said, “And I was the one who got respect for our Country again, not like now when the leaders of the entire World are laughing at us. They didn’t laugh when I was there!”

The statement appears to respond to a new book by Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, titled “I Alone Can Fix It.”

The authors claimed Pelosi called Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion to express “her concerns about Trump’s behavior,” according to The Washington Post.

“After the failed insurrection on Jan. 6, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called Milley to ask for his guarantee that Trump would not be able to launch a nuclear strike and start a war,” the book claimed, according to the Post.

Pelosi announced in June the creation of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

“It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day, and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen and that we root out the causes of it all. The select committee will investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack and it will make report recommendations for the prevention of any future attack,” she said.

CBS News reported, “Unlike an independent commission that would not have comprised elected officials, Democrats will control the select committee.”

It added, “There will still be Republican members on the committee, but Democrats will have the majority and therefore, they will also have subpoena power. Select committees are created by a resolution to conduct investigations or consider measures, usually on a specific topic.”

The plan to launch the select committee follows a failed effort to pass legislation in the Senate to formally launch a commission similar to the one created to investigate the 9/11 attacks.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said in May that he and others were concerned that despite claims of bipartisanship, the commission might be “a political weapon in the hands of the Democrats,” according to The New York Times.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has said that the various investigations already underway should finish before Democrats start another one.

“It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could actually lay on top of existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress,” McConnell said last month, according to ABC News.

“The facts have come out, they’ll continue to come out,” he said in rejecting the House proposal for a commission.

“What is clear is that House Democrats have handled this proposal in partisan bad faith going right back to the beginning, from initially offering a laughably partisan starting point to continuing to insist on various other features under the hood that are designed to centralize control over the commission’s process and its conclusions in Democratic hands.”

