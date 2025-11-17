Share
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 16, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 16, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

Trump Slams 'RINO' State Legislators Opposing Redistricting Push

 By Johnathan Jones  November 17, 2025 at 6:47am
President Donald Trump sharply criticized Republican lawmakers in Indiana on Sunday for refusing to support a redistricting effort that could secure additional GOP seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Trump shared a lengthy statement on Truth Social targeting Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray and state Sen. Greg Goode.

He labeled the pair “RINOs,” meaning “Republicans in name only.”

The president said the lawmakers were blocking an opportunity for Republicans to gain as many as two seats in Congress.

He called their stance “very disappointing.”

Trump pointed out that Democrats have long used identical aggressive redistricting practices.

Democrats in California, Massachusetts, and Illinois have drawn maps that leave millions of Republicans without meaningful representation.

Trump said, “California is trying to pick up five seats, and no one is complaining about that.”

He added, “It’s weak ‘Republicans’ that cause our Country such problems — It’s why we have crazy Policies and Ideas that are so bad for America.”

Trump said Republican-led states have acted appropriately in response to the gerrymandering.

He cautioned Indiana risked losing out on a chance to play by the rules laid out by Democrats because of a small group of Republican legislators.

“Because of these two politically correct type ‘gentlemen,’ and a few others, they could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL!” Trump wrote.

Indiana’s fight comes as several states revisit their maps after Texas launched a mid-decade redistricting battle. Both parties are seeking political advantages ahead of next year’s elections.

Trump Officially Designating Madura Cartel as Foreign Terrorist Org - New Classification Would Allow Military Strikes Without War Declaration

Trump said Republicans who oppose redistricting in Indiana should be targeted in primaries. He urged voters to replace them if they refuse to act.

He also criticized Republican Gov. Mike Braun. Trump said Braun “perhaps, is not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes.”

Braun previously convened a special session so lawmakers could consider redistricting.

On Friday, he encouraged legislators again, saying they should “do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps,” CNBC reported.

Trump concluded Indiana Republicans should “DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW!”

He added, “If not, let’s get them out of office, ASAP.”

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Conversation