Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Wednesday warning Senate Republicans not to negotiate with Democrats on the massive infrastructure package, calling Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney a “SUPER RINO” and threatening “lots of primaries.”

“Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on ‘infrastructure,’ with our negotiators headed up by SUPER RINO [Republican in name only] Mitt Romney,” Trump said.

NEW! President Trump warns GOP NOT to accept “infrastructure” bill negotiated by RINOs! pic.twitter.com/kM5ZYxseGC — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 28, 2021

“This will be a victory of the Biden Administration and Democrats, and will be heavily used in the 2022 election,” he added.

Trump also said the current infrastructure deal makes GOP senators look “weak” as the bipartisan agreement has largely accepted many of the Biden administration’s points.

“It is a loser for the USA, a terrible deal, and makes the Republicans look weak, foolish, and dumb. It shouldn’t be done. It sets an easy glidepath for Dems to then get beyond what anyone thought was possible in future legislation,” the former president said.

He argued that Republican Senate support for the infrastructure bill will have a devastating impact on the nation.

“It will be a continued destruction of our Country,” Trump said.

The former president added, “Our Borders are horrible, crime is at an all time high, taxes and inflation are going way up, the economy is going way down, and now this.”

Trump concluded with a stern warning to Senate Republicans regarding future elections.

“Don’t do it Republicans — Patriots will never forget! If this deal happens, lots of primaries will be coming your way!”

Trump already has spearheaded an effort to primary some of the leaders who voted to impeach him following the events of Jan. 6. He most recently met with GOP candidates from Wyoming as he plans to endorse a challenger to Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

In June, Trump released a statement to officially endorse Alaska Republican Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, opposing incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who also voted to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol incursion.

“Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska,” the former president said in the statement. “Her vote to confirm Biden’s Interior Secretary was a vote to kill long sought for, and approved, ANWR, and Alaska jobs.”

He added, “Murkowski has got to go!”

In a move that will likely surprise no one, Fmr. President Trump has officially endorsed Republican Kelly Tshibaka for US Senate in Alaska in 2022, pitting her against incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski for the Aug ’22 primary. pic.twitter.com/d33sV2HtA5 — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) June 18, 2021

Tshibaka launched her campaign against Murkowski in March, contrasting her conservative values with those of the sitting senator.

Endorsing Tshibaka as his choice to replace Murkowski, Trump said, “Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can beat Murkowski — and she will. Kelly is a fighter who stands for Alaska values and America First.”

He added, “She is MAGA all the way, pro-energy, strong on the Border, tough on Crime and totally supports our Military and our great Vets. Kelly is a powerful supporter of the Second Amendment and JOBS! I look forward to campaigning in Alaska for Kelly Tshibaka. She has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

