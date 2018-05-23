Trump Slams the ‘Criminal Deep State’ as Focus Shifts from Russia to ‘Spygate’

President Donald Trump slammed the “criminal deep state” on Wednesday following revelations last week about a possible “spy” planted within the Trump campaign.

“Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State,” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. “They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!”

On Friday, The Washington Post and The New York Times both published reports that appeared to identify an undercover FBI informant that the bureau allegedly used to gather information about the Trump campaign.

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Following the Friday reports, The Wall Street Journal revealed that the FBI informant was a man named Stefan Halper, an intelligence operative and Cambridge professor.

The president called this revelation “spygate.”

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Trump also suggested Wednesday that the “spy” was placed within his campaign by former President Barack Obama’s administration for political reasons.

“If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered – many times higher than normal,” Trump wrote.

“Follow the money! The spy was there early in the campaign and yet never reported Collusion with Russia, because there was no Collusion. He was only there to spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win – just like they did to Bernie Sanders, who got duped!”

If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered – many times higher than normal… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

…Follow the money! The spy was there early in the campaign and yet never reported Collusion with Russia, because there was no Collusion. He was only there to spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win – just like they did to Bernie Sanders, who got duped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

The president also took aim at former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for comments he made on “The View” on Tuesday.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar asked Clapper if the FBI was spying on the Trump campaign, as Trump claimed.

“No, they were not,” Clapper said. “They were spying on, a term I don’t particularly like, but on what the Russians were doing. Trying to understand were the Russians infiltrating, trying to gain access, trying to gain leverage or influence which is what they do.”

“Well, why doesn’t like that? He should be happy,” Behar said, referring to Trump.

“He should be,” Clapper responded.

“Trump should be happy that the FBI was SPYING on his campaign” No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

The president announced Sunday that he is demanding the Justice Department investigate whether any infiltration of Trump campaign took place for political motivations.

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

