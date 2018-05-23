SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Slams the ‘Criminal Deep State’ as Focus Shifts from Russia to ‘Spygate’

By Rebekah Baker
May 23, 2018 at 7:56am

Print

President Donald Trump slammed the “criminal deep state” on Wednesday following revelations last week about a possible “spy” planted within the Trump campaign.

“Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State,” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. “They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!”

On Friday, The Washington Post and The New York Times both published reports that appeared to identify an undercover FBI informant that the bureau allegedly used to gather information about the Trump campaign.

Following the Friday reports, The Wall Street Journal revealed that the FBI informant was a man named Stefan Halper, an intelligence operative and Cambridge professor.

The president called this revelation “spygate.”

Trump also suggested Wednesday that the “spy” was placed within his campaign by former President Barack Obama’s administration for political reasons.

Do you think the Obama administration planted a spy within the Trump campaign?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered – many times higher than normal,” Trump wrote.

“Follow the money! The spy was there early in the campaign and yet never reported Collusion with Russia, because there was no Collusion. He was only there to spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win – just like they did to Bernie Sanders, who got duped!”

The president also took aim at former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for comments he made on “The View” on Tuesday.

RELATED: Jimmy Carter Admits Trump Could Win Nobel Peace Prize for NK Actions

“The View” co-host Joy Behar asked Clapper if the FBI was spying on the Trump campaign, as Trump claimed.

“No, they were not,” Clapper said. “They were spying on, a term I don’t particularly like, but on what the Russians were doing. Trying to understand were the Russians infiltrating, trying to gain access, trying to gain leverage or influence which is what they do.”

“Well, why doesn’t like that? He should be happy,” Behar said, referring to Trump.

“He should be,” Clapper responded.

The president announced Sunday that he is demanding the Justice Department investigate whether any infiltration of Trump campaign took place for political motivations.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, FBI, Russia

By: Rebekah Baker on May 23, 2018 at 7:56am

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Maxine Waters Under Ethical Scrutiny, Transferring $100K to Daughter from Campaign Funds

Rob Shimshock

Pro-Trump Prof. Sues after University Tries Putting Him under ‘Office Arrest’

George Upper

accused Santa Fe shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis

Charged Texas Shooter Cannot Face Death Penalty, May Even Be Paroled Due to Controversial Legislation

Chris Agee

Trump Shuts Down Reporter’s Question on Rosenstein: ‘I Have the President of South Korea Here’

Jack Davis

Paul Ryan and Donald Trump

Report: Trump Considering Coup Against Paul Ryan

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump, Henry Kissinger and Barack Obama

Kissinger: Trump’s Foreign Policy Style Is ‘Remarkable and New… People Need to Open Their Eyes’

Becky Loggia

Chinese ‘Re-Education Camps’ Force Muslims to Drink Alcohol and Eat Pork — Report

Jack Davis

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

Roger Stone: Trump May Not Run in 2020

Recently Posted