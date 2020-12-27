President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at the Supreme Court as he doubled down on his claims of election fraud.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it – No ‘standing’, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!” Trump tweeted, referring to the court’s ruling that Texas had no standing in a suit that sought to throw out the election results in four states.

The court includes three Trump appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

The Democratic nominee Joe Biden has already won sufficient Electoral College votes to be the winner of the Nov. 3 vote.

However, the Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania.

However, despite numerous claims of voting irregularities, including affidavits alleging fraud sworn to by reported eyewitnesses, no court has yet ruled that widespread fraud materially affected the results of the presidential election.

Trump made his case multiple times on Twitter.

“A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!” he tweeted.

Trump said Republicans need to stand up to Democrats.

“Time for Republican Senators to step up and fight for the Presidency, like the Democrats would do if they had actually won. The proof is irrefutable! Massive late night mail-in ballot drops in swing states, stuffing the ballot boxes (on video), double voters, dead voters, fake signatures, illegal immigrant voters, banned Republican vote watchers, MORE VOTES THAN ACTUAL VOTERS (check out Detroit & Philadelphia), and much more. The numbers are far greater than what is necessary to win the individual swing states, and cannot even be contested,” he tweeted.

“Courts are bad, the FBI and ‘Justice’ didn’t do their job, and the United States Election System looks like that of a third world country. Freedom of the press has been gone for a long time, it is Fake News, and now we have Big Tech (with Section 230) to deal with. But when it is all over, and this period of time becomes just another ugly chapter in our Country’s history, WE WILL WIN!!!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s campaign filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 20, calling for the court to hear its bid to reverse Pennsylvania Supreme Court rulings that have upheld what the campaign says was unconstitutional conduct by Pennsylvania officials.

The petition seeking to have the court hear the case claims Pennsylvania officials broke their own laws during the election.

On Thursday, however, the high court gave Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar until Jan. 22 to file a response, according to Fox News. That’s two days after the date the Constitution sets for the inauguration of the next president.

