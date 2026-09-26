Trump Slashes Over $800M in Government Funding Earmarked for Illegal Immigrants: Report

President Donald Trump is taking an axe to a number of government funding programs that he deems are no longer needed.

And it’s going to reduce government spending by nearly $1 billion.

According to a blistering New York Post report, Trump is eliminating 11 pools of unspent government funds that were earmarked for a number of social outreach programs.

Those 11 pools total a whopping $810 million.

The biggest portion of these cuts involved the Department of Health and Human Services, which had $567 million appropriated.

That’s over a half a billion dollars for programs earmarked to “provide social services for illegal immigrants, including through grants to non-government organizations,” per the New York Post.

Another $70 million was removed from a program that provided fellowships and grants to students. Allegations had been swirling that these grants were being used to fund transgender studies.

Some $56 million was lopped from a Department of Housing and Urban Development program aimed to provide housing counseling. Critics have long argued that this program was fueling diversity, equity, and inclusion narratives.

Trump cancels nearly $1B in funding for illegal immigrants and race-focused programs in new ‘pocket’ rescission https://t.co/LeFOaVnH4l pic.twitter.com/h2jihMEKgI — New York Post (@nypost) September 25, 2026

Other matters also involving various DEI-adjacent grants and programs were shuttered as well.

This is the latest chapter in a long string of moves by Trump to attempt to clamp down on government largesse.

In fact, tamping down on wild overspending was one of the key campaign promises that helped propel Trump to his second presidency.

And Trump seems intent on keeping this promise.

Reuters reported in July 2025 that the Trump administration was slashing $158 million in gun violence reduction programs that clearly were not working.

The outlet also reported in April 2025 that Trump’s Justice Department had slashed another $811 million.

KGO-TV meanwhile reported just weeks earlier that Trump was considering witholding funding from school systems that were not upholding certain standards.

This latest cut comes amid a much publicized visit to the White House from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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