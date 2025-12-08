Trump Smacks EU with Official Declaration Saying Their Freeloading Days 'Are Over'

A sweeping statement from the White House outlining President Donald Trump’s “America First” national security strategy says Europe can either change or rot.

“The days of the United States propping up the entire world order like Atlas are over,” the 29-page document states, in bracingly direct language. “We count among our many allies and partners dozens of wealthy, sophisticated nations that must assume primary responsibility for their regions and contribute far more to our collective defense.”

The strongly worded document reframes the U.S. role in the world and rejects the globalist model.

“After the end of the Cold War, American foreign policy elites convinced themselves that permanent American domination of the entire world was in the best interests of our country. Yet the affairs of other countries are our concern only if their activities directly threaten our interests,” the document states.

It contends Europe’s problems are deeper than “insufficient military spending and economic stagnation,” attributing its declining share of global GDP to “national and transnational regulations that undermine creativity and industriousness.”

“The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence,” the document states.

And some sentences are damning.

“Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less,” it states. “As such, it is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies.”

It was not well received by European officials.

“It’s a frontal attack on the European Union,” Brando Benifei, an Italian member of the European Parliament, said, according to The New York Times.

The report is “totally unacceptable,” full of “extreme, shocking phrases,” he said, alleging some sections call for election interference.

Johann Wadephul, Germany’s foreign minister, said he does not “believe that we need to get advice here from any country or party,” the newspaper reported.

He said the U.S. is a NATO ally, but “questions like freedom of expression, freedom of opinion and how we organize our liberal society here in the Federal Republic of Germany are not part of that.”

The new National Security Strategy of the United States: “As Alexander Hamilton argued in our republic’s earliest days, the United States must never be dependent on any outside power for core components—from raw materials to parts to finished products— necessary to the nation’s… pic.twitter.com/XWsBL6hxjL — Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg (@UnderSecE) December 5, 2025



Ian Lesser, who heads the Brussels office of the German Marshall Fund, a Washington-based nonprofit “committed to the idea that the United States and Europe are stronger together,” said the document “treats Europe as a sort of other, one that is a model of what not to do,” he said, according to The New York Times.

But Trump’s document is unapologetic.

“American diplomacy should continue to stand up for genuine democracy, freedom of expression, and unapologetic celebrations of European nations’ individual character and history,” it states.

And it contains a stark warning for Europeans and the consequences of immigration.

“Over the long term, it is more than plausible that within a few decades at the latest, certain NATO members will become majority non-European. As such, it is an open question whether they will view their place in the world, or their alliance with the United States, in the same way as those who signed the NATO charter,” it states.

Goals for Europe include “Enabling Europe to stand on its own feet and operate as a group of aligned sovereign nations, including by taking primary responsibility for its own defense, without being dominated by any adversarial power” and “Cultivating resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations.”

Absolutely incredible… Trump’s National Security Strategy on the basic truth of mass immigration in the West: “Who a country admits into it’s borders, in what numbers and from where, will inevitably define the future of that nation. The era of mass migration must end.” pic.twitter.com/OkunNo8qsP — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) December 5, 2025

The document also contains cautionary language about an explosive topic in a section titled, “The Era of Mass Migration Is Over.”

“Who a country admits into its borders — in what numbers and from where — will inevitably define the future of that nation. Any country that considers itself sovereign has the right and duty to define its future. Throughout history, sovereign nations prohibited uncontrolled migration and granted citizenship only rarely to foreigners, who also had to meet demanding criteria,” the document states.

“The West’s experience over the past decades vindicates this enduring wisdom. In countries throughout the world, mass migration has strained domestic resources, increased violence and other crime, weakened social cohesion, distorted labor markets, and undermined national security. The era of mass migration must end.”

