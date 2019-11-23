Trump Smacks George Conway with Joke About Kellyanne: She Must Done a Number on George

In our celebrity-obsessed culture, I want you to picture this:

There is some reality show where the lives of the powerful and the wealthy are chronicled. In one husband-and-wife team, the wife lands an unlikely gig as the head of an unlikely presidential campaign that’s not going to win. Lo and behold, they win. The husband applies for a gig as the solicitor general. He doesn’t get picked.

So the husband becomes a figure that’s beloved among the president’s enemies by constantly humiliating his wife and spreading insane theories about her boss. One assumes things aren’t going spectacularly at home. Imagine the kind of obloquy that would be heaped on this toxic misogynist. He’d be the biggest reality show villain since Puck on “The Real World.”

Unless, of course, the reality show is our political system and the husband in question is George Conway. Then, hey, let him insult his wife like it’s nobody’s business. She’s working for Trump, after all!

For his part, Trump is actually kind of happy that Conway is making her husband so angry. After all, as he said, his rage must be a sign Kellyanne really doesn’t play around.

The whole kerfuffle began when George Conway went after Rep. Elise Stefanik, the breakout GOP star from the impeachment hearings:

Calling a woman “lying trash” never goes over too well — particularly when part of George Conway’s whole schtick is that the president isn’t civil enough. Nikki Haley went after him for the remark, among others:

This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting. What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone “trash”. #Pathetichttps://t.co/gMvEzxm3RC — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 18, 2019

George responded with a tweetstorm befitting a man who’s essentially a leech on his wife’s coattails.

I’m not even sure where that came from, but it certainly got the president’s attention.

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Friday, Trump said that Kellyanne Conway “must have done some bad things” to her husband to elicit this kind of reaction.

“Well, first of all, Kellyanne is great, but she’s married to a total whack job,” Trump said when asked about George Conway’s claims about Haley wanting the vice presidency, according to the New York Post.

“I think she must have done some number on him, Ainsley,” he told co-host Ainsley Earhart.

Trump added that while Haley won’t be on as VP, she might take on some role during a second Trump term.

The president said that “Nikki will absolutely be involved. She’s a friend of mine.”

“She endorsed me with the most beautiful endorsement you’ve ever heard, she did a great job at the U.N., she’s now in the private sector,” Trump said.

“I assume she’s doing very well. But, Nikki will be back in some form because she’s great, and just she’s my friend.”

Here’s the full appearance:

As for George Conway, my assumption is that he won’t be back as a candidate for solicitor general. I’m also guessing he might not be back as Kellyanne Conway’s husband.

