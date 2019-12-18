Trump Smacks Down Jim Acosta Question on 'Responsibility' for Impeachment

Jim Acosta is clearly not a quick learner.

After three years of trying to bigfoot his way around White House coverage, the preening CNN correspondent still seems to think his pitiful excuse for “journalism” can somehow embarrass the president of the United States.

So when he asked President Donald Trump on Tuesday if Trump bore any “responsibility” for the impeachment vote looming in the House of Representatives, it’s not surprising that the question got slapped down by the response.

“Zero, to put it mildly,” Trump answered.

Then he explained in terms even Acosta should have been able to understand.

Check it out here:

“They took a perfect phone call that I had with the president of Ukraine, an absolutely perfect call — you know it, they all know it, nothing was said wrong in that call — to impeach the president of the United States for that, is a disgrace and it’s a mark on our country,” the president said.

“I will tell you why, other presidents in the future, unless they do something about this, other presidents are going to have to live with this. And every time they do something that’s a little bit unpopular or a little bit strong, even if they are 100 percent right,” they’re going to face the possibility of impeachment.

Do you think Democrats are going to regret impeaching Trump? Yes No

Do you think Democrats are going to regret impeaching Trump? Yes No

Trump then recited some of his administration’s accomplishments so far — all the more impressive considering the savage attacks he’s faced from his political opposition and a supposedly fair mainstream media.

There’s no doubt liberals — and even some Trump supporters — might object to the first part of that statement. While the transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky showed nothing inherently wrong, there’s no question it could at least be considered clumsy.

But the second part of the statement is indisputable. As Trump wrote in his blistering letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, what the country is witnessing now is the impeachment of a United States president simply because the opposition party does not like him.

Like adolescents who are big enough to make their own decisions but too childish to accept their consequences, Democrats still resent the results of the 2016 election. Calls for Trump’s impeachment started even before he took office, and when Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in the 2018, his impeachment was basically a foregone conclusion.

And yet Acosta thought Trump should accept some responsibility for it?

Many social media users weren’t buying it:

Yep. Like Savannah Guthrie asking Nick Sandman if he felt responsible for being harassed at the Lincoln Memorial. The ALWAYS want us to follow their scripts. — Doreen Henricks (@JlyLarkspur) December 17, 2019

That’s a clown question bro 🤡 — HayCap🇺🇸 (@haycap22) December 17, 2019

The absolute genius of that man is how he can turn a hard question from his fake news arch nemesis into a 30 second campaign advertisement on his accomplishments. God Bless President Donald John Trump@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/5HB9L5CBsN — Lord John Whorfin (@DimensionC) December 18, 2019

Poor ole Jim. The depth of his arrogance and ignorance is compelling…. — BK Logan (@brotherlogan) December 18, 2019

That last one sums it up — it would take a strange combination of arrogance and ignorance to come up with a question like that.

The Ukraine controversy, such as it is, was a pretext for an action many radical Democrats — representatives from deep blue districts like the disgraceful Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Maxine Waters of California — had already vowed to take.

As Trump wrote in his letter to Pelosi, “Everyone, you included, knows what’s really happening.”

That includes CNN’s Acosta, who knows as well as anyone what depravity Democrats have sunk to in this impeachment travesty.

He knows it, yet he was apparently arrogant enough to still think he could embarrass Trump with a question that didn’t even deserve the answer Trump gave it. And ignorant enough not to guess that Trump would turn the question in his favor.

Three years into the Trump presidency, and Acosta is still not a quick learner.

