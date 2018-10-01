‘You’re Not Thinking, You Never Do’: Trump Smacks Down Reporter Pushing Him for Kavanaugh Info

President Donald Trump showed little patience Monday with the media’s obsession over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, as he refused to answer an ABC reporter’s question on the nominee during a media event called to announce Trump’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump was speaking about the trade agreement at the White House when ABC’s Cecilia Vega decided she should change the subject.

The interchange began when Trump picked Vega to ask a question, according to a Twitter version of the exchange.

“She’s shocked I picked her, she’s in a state of shock,” Trump said.

“I’m not, thank you Mr. President,” Vega replied.

Trump to female reporter: "I know you're not thinking, you never do." Trump: "She's shocked I picked her, she's in a state of shock."

Vega: I'm not, thank you Mr. President.

Trump: "I know you're not thinking, you never do."

Vega: "I'm sorry?"

“I know you’re not thinking, you never do,” Trump said, before Vega began framing her question about the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh. On Friday, the Senate Judiciary Committee called for a one-week FBI probe into allegations of sexual misconduct during the nominee’s high school and college years.

Trump refused to answer the question.

“What does that have to do with … I don’t mind answering the question but I like to do the trade questions,” he said.

After Vega insisted her question was important, Trump said she could wait a bit.

“How about talking about trade and then we’ll get to that? We’ll do that a little bit later,” he said.

“Anybody have a trade question, we’ll get to that, ” he said.

Vega did not want to yield to another reporter, and asked if the deal would pass Congress.

“I think so,” Trump replied, “You know, if it doesn’t I think we have lots of other alternatives.”

Trump then said there was no reason for Congress to reject the deal.

“I think if they’re fair, which is a big question,” he began. “Republicans love it. Industry loves it. Our country loves it. If it’s fair, it will pass — easily, really easily. It’s a great deal.”

Trump noted that Congress has supported far worse agreements.

“I mean, NAFTA passed and It’s one of the worst deals I’ve ever seen. Inconceivable that it was made,” Trump said.

Vega now assumed that since she had appeased Trump she could get what she wanted.

“I’d like to go ahead with my Kavanaugh question,” she said.

No dice. Trump once again told Vega she could ask it later, and called on another media representative.

Later in his session with reporters, Trump said he wanted the FBI investigation ‘‘to be comprehensive.’’

Trump also said the White House is not putting blinders on the FBI.

‘‘My White House is doing whatever the senators want,” he said, according to The Boston Globe.

