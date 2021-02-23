Leftists will not stop simply because their political archnemesis, President Donald Trump, is out of office — they want his life and business destroyed as well.

What Trump called a years-long “fishing expedition” into his personal and corporate tax returns will continue after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday failed to block a New York grand jury from accessing those records.

Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been after Trump since launching the probe in 2019, although he has been tight-lipped about what prompted the investigation into the former president’s taxes in the first place except to say there was “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”

Part of the investigation involves supposed hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal during the 2016 election to prevent them from speaking about their alleged affairs with Trump, although such nondisclosure agreements are standard practice for high-profile people.

Nevertheless, Vance had subpoenaed the Mazars accounting firm for the records that Trump’s attorneys sued to block, prompting the issue to make its way to the high court.

The court had already sent the issue back to lower courts in July.

However, this latest ruling in Vance’s favor means that the tax records will have to be released.

While access to the records will be kept strictly to the grand jury, Trump has sought to keep his tax information away from unnecessary public scrutiny.

The former president was rightly incensed at this latest decision, calling it “political persecution,” which CNN blowhard Jim Acosta tweeted without commentary (but is anyone in doubt what he thinks of the former president at this point?).

Trump responds to SCOTUS decision on his tax returns, claiming he’s the victim of “political persecution.” pic.twitter.com/JTFlR3WirS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 22, 2021

Trump in a statement called the investigation into his taxes the “greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country” and recounted all of the investigations already tried and failed to this point, including the Russian collusion hoax and the two impeachments.

“It just never ends!” Trump lamented before ripping into the New York investigation that has already dragged on for two years.

“The Supreme Court never should have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but they did,” he said.

“This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo.”

He railed against the way the legal system was being weaponized against the left’s political opponents, claiming it’s a strategy employed by “third world countries,” charging that some who run for attorney general or prosecutor do so on the basis of targeting a particular political enemy.

“That’s fascism, not justice—and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it,” Trump said.

“In the meantime, murders and violent crime are up in New York City by record numbers, and nothing is done about it. Our elected officials don’t care.

“All they focus on is the persecution of President Donald J. Trump,” the former president said before promising to fight as he has for the “last five years,” including his time as a candidate.

“We will win!” he promised.

The left has repeatedly targeted Trump, and each time the investigations either fall apart or — worse yet — are proven to be actual conspiracies against him.

If Trump had anything criminal to hide, chances are it would have come out by now given the unprecedented level of scrutiny and legal attacks.

Still, Trump’s political opponents will continue to harass him because he committed the greatest sin imaginable: Trump, a political outsider, was elected by deplorables to drain the swamp.

The swamp creatures can’t compete with Trump in the arena of ideas or in public popularity, so instead they weaponize the justice system against him.

As we’ve seen before, however, Trump may be down this time, but he’s certainly not out.

