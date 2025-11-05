Share
News
President Donald Trump had heated words with GOP leadership, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, left.
President Donald Trump had heated words with GOP leadership, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, left. (Alex Wong / Getty Images; Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Trump Snapped at Lindsay Graham During Closed-Door Meeting with Senate Republicans: Report

 By Bryan Chai  November 5, 2025 at 4:37pm
Share

Tensions are running high in the Republican Party following a special election Tuesday that did not go the way they had hoped.

In the aftermath, President Donald Trump sees one, clear-cut solution to these newfound GOP woes: Ending the filibuster.

And any Republican who wants to get in the way of that is now facing Trump’s unbridled ire.

According to Axios, Trump held an “eerily silent” and “uncomfortable” meeting with Republican senators Wednesday morning.

Trump reportedly laid into his party, noting that the GOP was losing the PR battle over the ongoing government shutdown.

The president also warned that Republicans would “get killed” and be viewed as “do-nothing Republicans” if they don’t end the filibuster (Senate rules currently call for 60 votes for most legislation).

“If you don’t terminate the filibuster, you’ll be in bad shape,” Trump told GOP senators during the public portion of this meeting.

According to Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio, things got more intense once reporters were asked to leave:

Should Republicans end the filibuster?

“Trump said the GOP will become a ‘dead party’ if they don’t nuke the filibuster,” Desiderio posted.

He added: “Trump got into it with Lindsey Graham after Graham tried to make the point that they can still use reconciliation to pass legislation with a simple majority.

“Trump snapped at Graham: ‘Lindsey, you and I both know that there’s so much you can’t do with reconciliation …'”

For his part, Trump’s not messing around, nor is he looking to waste any more time on the shutdown.

Related:
Report: Rubio Views Vance as 2028 GOP Frontrunner and Plans to Support Him

As Axios noted, Trump suggested that the quickest way to end the damaging shutdown would be to kill the filibuster by Wednesday afternoon.

Trump clearly believes in ending the filibuster as soon as possible and he isn’t willing to hear other possibilities from his GOP senators.

That being said, ending the filibuster still seems unlikely, simply due to the numbers.

“I know where math is on this issue in the Senate. It’s just not happening,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




ABC Abruptly Cancels 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Taping and Airs a Rerun, Sparking Speculation
Report: Ilhan Omar 'in Collection Proceedings' for Her Student Loans, Is Seeking to 'Bully' Her Way Out of Payments
Marjorie Taylor Greene Does Complete 180 on Nancy Pelosi: Now Says 'Traitor' Actually Had 'Incredible Career'
'Charlie Would Be Proud': Turning Point Helps Deliver 'A Huge Bright Spot' in Arizona on a Tough Election Night
Video: Trump Oval Office Announcement Cut Short After Man Suffers Medical Emergency
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation