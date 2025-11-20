Share
MCLEAN, VA - MAY 12: Congresswoman Liz Cheney visits her dad former Vice President Dick Cheney and Mom Lynne Cheney at their home in McLean, Virginia after she was ousted from her GOP House leadership role for telling the truth. May 12, 2021. (Photos by David Hume Kennerly/Center for Creative Photography/University of Arizona).

Trump Snubbed by Dick Cheney's Family: Report

 By Jack Davis  November 20, 2025 at 6:53am
The family of former Vice President Dick Cheney did not invite President Donald Trump to the former power broker’s funeral in Washington on Thursday, according to new reports.

Cheney, a former member of Congress and secretary of defense, was vice president throughout the administration of former President George W. Bush.

The conservative Republican broke with Trump after the Capitol chaos of Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney’s daughter, former Republican rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, denounced Trump and worked with the House Democrats on the Jan. 6 select committee.

Axios reported that Trump was not invited, noting that Trump criticized and marshaled support for the 2022 Republican primary that saw her defeated.

Liz Cheney later said she voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election and that her father did the same.

The Cheeny family’s antipathy to Trump extends to Vice President JD Vance, according to CNN.

Cheney will receive full military honors at the memorial service, which is expected to be a bipartisan who’s who of Washington dignitaries.

Vance will be the only living vice president not attending, CNN reported.

All four living former vice presidents and two former presidents will be present Thursday morning at Washington’s National Cathedral.

Former vice presidents Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle, have been invited, as have Bush and former President Joe Biden.

Would Trump have gone to Dick Cheney’s funeral if invited?

Congressional leaders, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are also expected to attend.

Trump has made no public comments on Cheney’s death.

As noted by USA Today, not long after Cheney died earlier this month, Vance offered a deprecating comment about his tenure as vice president.

After hearing a comment that Cheney was “running the country” during Bush’s presidency, Vance said, “Not very well, as it turns out.”

Trump backer Roger Stone said that Cheney was “the ultimate deep state insider” and an “especially evil villain.”

“He and his henchmen… have the blood of thousands of American servicemen and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi on their hands,” Stone said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation