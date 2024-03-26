Trump Soars Up Billionaire Wealth List to His Highest Ranking Ever: 'Incredibly Honored'
President Joe Biden and his Democratic lynch mob must be absolutely distraught.
They just don’t seem to be able to keep a good man down — or out of their way. The good man I am speaking of is former (and by the looks of it, future) President Donald J. Trump.
They have seemingly done everything but physically shoot the man. I worry that that could come next. Many of us conservatives do.
Today, however, we celebrate. We celebrate with Trump following the Monday merger of Trump Media & Technology Group — the parent company of social media platform Truth Social — with Digital World Acquisition Corp.
The art of that deal elevated Trump’s wealth by $4 billion.
“That means for the first time ever, Trump joined the ranks of the world’s wealthiest 500 people on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a fortune of $6.5 billion,” Bloomberg reported.
According to the outlet, Trump’s net worth had previously topped out at $3.1 billion. The merger, which took 29 months to complete, has launched him into a new stratosphere of wealth.
Bloomberg now has Trump ranked No. 422 on its net worth index. He sits alongside names like TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, oil heir Gordon Getty and former Blackstone executive Tony James.
So not only has Trump become one of the most widely identifiable people around the world and certainly in the U.S., but one of the wealthiest.
This comes in the wake of another win this week in Trump’s New York civil fraud trial, in which he had been required to put up a $454 million bond while he appealed the verdict against him.
That was an impossible sum to produce, as Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and son of the former president, pointed out on X.
“A half a billion dollar bond is simply not commercially available. The 30 largest bonding companies in the United States have never seen a bond close to this size for anyone, let alone a private company,” he posted.
New York Attorney General Letitia James was undoubtedly salivating at the thought of seizing Trump real estate. Then, hours before the bond was due on Monday, an appellate court reduced it to $175 million.
Trump agreed to pay the reduced amount in cash or by bond. He must be breathing easier in parting with the money given the conclusion of the merger. The timing couldn’t be better.
The former president owns 58 percent of the new company, which began trading today under the ticker “DJT.” While Trump can’t touch his shares for six months, he has to be thrilled with their initial performance.
The stock price closed at $49.95 on Monday. By Tuesday afternoon, it had skyrocketed to $72.73.
“We have a great company and are incredibly honored,” Eric Trump said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.
Biden has to be seething. He and his cronies thought they were winning. They just found out differently. And we the people received some needed encouragement, too.
Trump’s strength and perseverance in the face of such immense adversity have been both inspirational and unifying. It reminds me of the verse, “The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but the victory belongs to the Lord” (Proverbs 21:31).
Certainly seems true here. We cannot forget it, as the next battle will come. But today, we celebrate with the man of the hour.
