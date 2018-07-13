SECTIONS
Politics World News
Print

Trump: Softened Brexit Deal Will Kill US-UK Trade Agreement

By Chris Agee
July 13, 2018 at 8:08am
Print

President Donald Trump continued his international travel after this week’s NATO summit in Belgium, arriving in the United Kingdom for a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Prior to a joint press conference on Friday, though, a bombshell interview with the U.K. Sun revealed Trump’s harsh assessment of May’s negotiation of her nation’s Brexit campaign.

Apparently concluding that the recently unveiled strategy for Britain’s exit from the European Union was too weak, he claimed that May “didn’t listen” to his input on the matter prior to releasing a document outlining the Brexit approach.

“We are cracking down right now on the European Union because they have not treated the United States fairly on trading,” he said. “No, if they would do that I would say that that would probably end a major trade relationship with the United States.”

“I would have done it much differently,” he continued. “I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me.”

TRENDING: GOP Lawmaker Seeks to Make First-Time Illegal Border Crossing a Felony with New Legislation

Though some British commentators saw Trump’s remarks as a blow to the strong unified front the U.S. and U.K. have consistently displayed for generations, others dismissed the rhetoric as further evidence of the president’s unorthodox style.

“Donald Trump is in many ways a controversialist,” said Tory Member of Parliament Alan Duncan. “That’s his style, that’s the color he brings to the world stage. He is that sense very unconventional. I don’t think we see it as rude.”

The controversy did not end with Trump’s comments on May’s Brexit strategy. Though he was not entirely critical of the prime minister’s performance, he did offer some praise for former U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Shortly after May released her plan, Johnson, who was a major proponent of Britain’s effort to leave the E.U., was one of several officials who chose to resign.

Is the relationship between Britain and the U.S. still strong?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Trump referred to Johnson as a rising leader in the U.K. and said he would have performed well in May’s position.

“Well I am not pitting one against the other,” he told The Sun. “I am just saying that he would be a great prime minister. I think he’s got what it takes.”

Against a backdrop of major protests against Trump’s visit to the U.K., Friday’s press conference belied any perceived hostility uncovered in the recent interview.

Trump downplayed his quotes and told one reporter that he did not give May “advice” about the Brexit strategy.

“I did give her a suggestion,” he said. “I wouldn’t say advice. And I think she found it maybe too brutal.”

RELATED: President Trump Requests Air Force One Makeover with ‘More American’ Design

Though neither leader revealed the details of Trump’s suggestion, he said he could “fully understand why she thought it was a little bit tough.”

Nevertheless, Trump predicted that if the current strategy stalls or fails, May might still consider the harsher approach.

“Maybe someday she will do that,” he said. “If they don’t make the right deal she might very well do what I suggested that she might want to do. But it is not an easy thing.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Chris Agee
Freelance Writer
Chris Agee is an American journalist with more than 15 years of experience in a wide range of newsrooms.

Tags: Brexit, Donald Trump, Theresa May

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Gowdy Asks Strzok First Question, Then All Hell Breaks Loose

Erin Coates

Brett Kavanaugh and Rod RosensteinChip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Unusual Request, Rosenstein Tasks Federal Prosecutors To Look into Kavanaugh Paper Trail

Randy DeSoto

The US Navy destroyer USS MustinUS Navy

Two US Destroyers Run Gauntlet in Show of Strength Against China

Rebekah Baker

Stormy Daniels led by police officer in handcuffs

Breaking: Stormy Daniels Arrested for Sex Crime with Undercover Officer

Chris Agee

Temporary detention center for illegal underage immigrants in Tornillo, Texas,HERIKA MARTINEZ / Getty Images

DNA Tests Make Strong Case for Child Trafficking Claims at Border

Randy DeSoto

Donald Trump points at reporter during UK news conference

Trump Shuts Down Acosta During News Conference with UK’s PM: ‘CNN Is Fake News’

Randy DeSoto

Alan Dershowitz makes a case against impeaching Trump on MSNBC's "Hardball."Photo via Screenshot/ YouTube/ MSNBC

Dershowitz: ‘Kavanaugh is 100% Correct,’ President Should Not Be Criminally Prosecuted

Chris Agee

Air Force One/Donald TrumpLeon Neal/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

President Trump Requests Air Force One Makeover with ‘More American’ Design

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.