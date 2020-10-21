Trump Spars with '60 Minutes' Reporter, Says He's 'Considering' Posting Interview Early

President Donald Trump lashed out at CBS on Tuesday, saying that his interview with correspondent Lesley Stahl was yet another example of establishment media bias against his administration.

Trump scolded Stahl and the network via Twitter.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!” he tweeted.

“This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about. Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!” Trump added.

…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Trump, who has endured extensive media criticism for not wearing a mask during many public appearances, noted that Stahl did not wear a mask at all times.

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,” he tweeted.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

The network, without citing details, insisted that Trump cut short the interview for “60 Minutes,” which is scheduled to air Sunday. An interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is also scheduled to air Sunday.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller disputed that the interview was cut short.

“Very fake news! No drama, interview was not ended abruptly, and we have the receipts from the interview — all of them! Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves?” Miller tweeted.

Very fake news! No drama, interview was not ended abruptly and we have the receipts from the interview – all of them! Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves? Lesley’s a bad example for mask wearing, Kaitlan – don’t follow her lead!!! https://t.co/tfNn59ljHC — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 20, 2020

CBS claimed the White House said it would only record the interview for its archives.

In defending itself against Trump’s tweet about the mask-less Stahl, “60 Minutes” said “Stahl wore a mask as she entered the White House and greeted the president,” CBS News reported.

“She removed her mask when socially distanced just before the interview began. The clip Mr. Trump tweeted occurred after the interview and shows Stahl speaking with her producers, all of whom had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to CBS News,” the outlet added.

Others said Stahl reeked of attitude during her time at the White House to interview Trump.

“We have tape of every single minute,” Trump chief of staff @MarkMeadows says of the “60 Minutes” interview. He says @LesleyRStahl “came across more like an opinion journalist than a real reporter.” Meadows: “I’ve looked at every single minute of the interview and then some.” pic.twitter.com/lTPgfQZFJE — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 21, 2020

This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley? https://t.co/jOkiCEZSJT — Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavitt45) October 20, 2020

Handing Lesley Stahl just a small part of what President @realDonaldTrump has done for healthcare in the United States. She couldn’t believe how HUGE it was and said, “I can hardly lift this‼️” pic.twitter.com/RSWrzKo1or — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 20, 2020

Trump told a Pennsylvania rally Tuesday that more was to come.

“You have to watch what we do to ’60 minutes.’ You’ll get such a kick out of it,” Trump said in Erie, according to Forbes. “You’re going to get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl’s not going to be happy.”

