Former President Trump speaking out as the DOJ continues to go after anyone who was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6th.

When I say anyone, I mean anyone.

Western Journal reported on Friday that 71-year-old Rebecca Lavrenz of Falcon, Colorado was convicted on all charges by a D.C. jury for her actions on Jan. 6th.

What exactly was Lavrenz charged with? “Lavrenz’s crimes were entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted area, disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.”

While this is what official court documents say, the truth of the situation was Lavrenz entered the building for 10 minutes, prayed, and left.

Trump was understandably outraged by the news as his post on Truth Social reflects.

“Rebecca Lavrez, also known as the “J6 Praying Grandma,” has been unfairly targeted by Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, and now faces up to 1 YEAR in prison for peacefully walking around the Capitol, and praying for our Failing Nation on January 6th!”

Trump continued by hitting President Biden further for his hypocrisy in going after patriotic Americans while ignoring the millions of illegals who have walked into our country and other criminals.

“Crooked Joe Biden spends more time prosecuting Patriots like Rebecca, AND ME, than Violent Criminals, Thugs, Murderers, and ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS who are destroying our Country.”

You can see Trump’s full post via Truth Social by clicking below. He has included a link to a website to help Lavrenz pay her legal fees.

Anyone concerned with fairness in our justice system and the direction the Biden DOJ is going should identify with Trump’s concerns and sympathize with Lavrenz.

The fact that the DOJ is willing to go after an elderly woman for praying is absolutely terrifying.

For the DOJ, this is not about fairness or uploading the rule of law. They are weaponized and completely biased against anyone supporting Trump.

As Trump himself points out, this is all happening at a time when the border crisis is making our nation unsafe by allowing millions of illegals to flood the country and the Democrat-run cities are lax on crime.

If President Biden truly cared about justice, he would change course immediately.

Stop attacking elderly women for praying.

Close the border and go after the real criminals.

