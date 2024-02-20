Former President Donald Trump published a post on Truth Social about Russian dissident Alexi Navalny, who died Friday in an Arctic prison camp.

Trump warned Americans that the corruption and destruction of law highlighted by Navalny’s death in Russia is already underway in the United States.

And naturally, according to the establishment media, Trump’s post was all wrong.

Trump wrote that Navalny’s death “made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country.”

“It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction,” the former president posted, “Open Borders, Rigged Elections and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA.”

Not that they need a reason, but why were the dishonest media critical of Trump’s post?

Simple: In his post, Trump failed to mention Vladimir Putin.

When speaking of Russia, one must always bring up terms describing the extreme villainy of the Russian president.

Fans of the 1986 cult classic comedy “The Three Amigos” might remember the description of bad guy El Guapo – “Evil! Murdering! Villainous!” — shortened in a telegram to “infamous.”

Donald Trump did not say anything like that about Putin, not even “infamous.”

And the media were incensed.

Check out some of their headlines.

“Trump Breaks Silence on Navalny, Casts No Blame on Putin” – Reuters.

“Trump Mentions Navalny – But That’s It.” – Politico.

“Trump Responds to Alexei Navalny’s Death – Doesn’t Condemn Putin And Condemns Legal Troubles In Same Post” – Forbes.

Varied media stories noted alleged coziness between Trump and Putin.

Reuters noted Trump “drew criticism as U.S. president for his praise” of Putin.

Politico claimed, “Trump has often spoken warmly of Putin, whom he has called ‘pretty smart.’”

And then there’s Trump’s other offense – his post was all about himself, according to the establishment media, not Navalny.

The Hill’s headline said, “Trump’s first remarks about Navalny compare Russian’s death to his legal situation.”

Trump’s post was about his own legal problems and “stopped short of condemning anyone or offering sympathy,” according to Politico.

Meanwhile, extreme long-shot Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley said, “Trump could have condemned” Putin, and he could have lauded Navalny’s courage, The Hill reported.

Rather, Haley accused Trump of doing what she has been known to do – “stole a page from the liberal’s playbook.”

In Trump’s case, that page includes “denouncing America and comparing our country to Russia,” according to Haley.

But what was Trump really saying in his Truth Social post?

Admittedly, the post was about his own legal woes. But that’s not the main point — he scaled it to note that it is a reflection of what is happening in the country.

It is unprecedented in United States history for a president to be impeached twice, be buried in an avalanche of tenuous, politically driven criminal prosecutions and civil claims, and be subjected to states removing him from the ballot for spurious reasons.

And Trump is correct that such expansive corruption against a single candidate risks the future of the Republic.

Or, as Trump wrote in his never-shy way: “DESTROYING AMERICA.”

Trump is way ahead in the polls for the presidential election.

It might be that some voters dislike Trump and would prefer not to vote for him, but recognize that a vote for Trump is a vote to save the nation.

That’s essentially how commentator Tucker Carlson has described his own feelings.

And Trump has said to Americans: “They’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you. And I’m just standing in their way.”

True, the former president might have expanded his comments specifically about Navalny, who died at the age of 47 after being sentenced in August to 19 years imprisonment for “extremism.”

But isn’t that the same charge – extremism – often leveled against those who support Trump and are advocates of a constitutional America?

As usual, Trump knows how to read a room, sense a crowed, and understand a situation.

Although his resulting comments make leftist’s heads explode, many Americans know exactly what he is saying.

