Trump Speaks, Crowd Roars as He Announces How He's Entering the White House

In his first speech as the president-elect of the United States — again — former President Donald Trump told a crowd that he’d be entering the White House with wins in the Senate, House, Electoral College and popular vote.

In an upbeat speech at Mar-a-Lago in Florida where he pledged to “help our country heal,” Trump promised to follow through on his agenda, especially in regards to the border and inflation.

“Frankly, I believe this has been the greatest political movement of all time,” Trump said.

“We have a country that needs help … We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country.”

He went on to say that in addition to winning the Electoral College and the Senate — both of which were givens — he would also be entering the White House with the House of Representatives in his control as well as a popular vote victory.

“We made history for a reason tonight,” he said to cheers. “Look what happened. Is this crazy?”

“It’s a political victory that our country has never seen before … This is a magnificent victory that will allow us to make America great again.

“In addition to winning the battleground states of North Carolina … Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, we are now winning in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Alaska, which will result in us carrying at least 315 electoral votes.”

“We also have won the popular vote, that was great,” he said as the cheers continued. “Winning the popular vote was very nice,” he added.

In addition, he said the House and Senate would both be in Republican hands.

While neither of those things are a given at this point, it seems increasingly likely from predictions and betting markets that both things will happen.







Having both houses of Congress would mean that Trump would have smooth sailing getting many of his agenda items through on Capitol Hill.

However, while that wasn’t for certain when Trump took the stage shortly before three in the morning, what was clear was that he had won both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, giving him the election.

In addition, wins by Bernie Moreno in Ohio and Jim Justice in West Virginia meant that two seats had flipped in the GOP’s favor.

Considering that vulnerable Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Ted Cruz of Texas had already won their races, that boosted the number of seats in the Senate to 51. More could come as the votes roll in.

Control of the House depends upon a few outstanding races, particularly in California and Arizona.

As of 3:15 a.m. Eastern, the GOP had 200 seats, having flipped five, while the Democrats having 172, flipping two — a net three gain for the Republicans. In addition, The New York Times’ prediction needle had Trump winning the popular vote by 1.4 percentage points, although that could change as the early morning unfolds.

Thus, it looks like, if all holds, Trump’s prediction will come true — and the cheering crowds will have great news to wake up to in the morning, as well.

