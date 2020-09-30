President Donald Trump called Tuesday night’s debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “fun” and continued to criticize Biden’s lack of support for law and order.

In a series of tweets, Trump summed up the debate, saying moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News “had a tough night. Two on one was not surprising, but fun. Many important points made, like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves! Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership!”

Trump then shared other thoughts on how the evening went.

“Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!” he tweeted. “Biden wants to Pack the Supreme Court, thereby ruining it. Also, he wants no fracking, killing our Energy business, and JOBS. Second Amendment is DEAD if Biden gets in! Is that what you want from a leader? He will destroy our Country! VOTE NOW USA.”

Trump noted that Biden was vague about protecting Americans from rioting.

“Biden REFUSED to use the term, LAW & ORDER! There go the Suburbs,” Trump tweeted.

During Tuesday’s debate, Trump ripped Biden for his lack of support from America’s law enforcement community.

“I don’t think you have any law enforcement [support]. You can’t even say the word law enforcement. Because if you say those words, you’re going to lose all of your radical left supporters,” Trump said.

“And why aren’t you saying those words, Joe? Why don’t you say the words law enforcement? Because you know what? If they called us in Portland, we would put out that fire in a half an hour. But they won’t do it, because they’re run by radical left Democrats,” Trump said.

“If you look at Chicago, if you look at any place you want to look, Seattle, they heard we were coming in the following day and they put up their hands and we got back Seattle. Minneapolis, we got it back, Joe, because we believe in law and order, but you don’t. The top 10 cities and just about the top 40 cities are run by Democrats, and in many cases radical left.

“And they’ve got you wrapped around their finger, Joe, to a point where you don’t want to say anything about law and order. And I’ll tell you what, the people of this country want and demand law and order and you’re afraid to even say it,” Trump said.

Later in the debate, after Biden lauded what he termed “peaceful protest,” Trump erupted.

“What is peaceful protest? When they run through the middle of the town and burn down your stores and kill people all over the place?” Trump said.

“That is not peaceful protest,” Biden replied.

“No it’s not, but you say it is,” Trump said.

Trump said law and order is a “party issue.”

“You can bring in a couple of examples but if you look at Chicago, what’s going on in Chicago where a 53 people were shot and eight died, shot, if you look at New York where it’s going up, like nobody’s ever seen anything.

“The numbers are going up a 100 percent, 150 percent, 200 percent crime, it is crazy what’s going on and he doesn’t want to say law and order because he can’t because he’ll lose his radical left supporters and once he does that, it’s over with,” Trump said.

“But if he ever got to run this country and they ran it the way he would want to run it, we would have … our suburbs would be gone. And you would see problems like you’ve never seen before.”

