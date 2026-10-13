Trump Speaks Out on Ilhan Omar Raid: 'I Have Nothing to Do with It'

President Donald Trump said Monday he had nothing to do with the search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s house, but he called her crooked anyway.

“Well, I understand they’re looking at her very carefully. I’ve always found her to be totally crooked, personally, but that has nothing to do with me,” he told reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

“I think she’s a terrible person, just a complainer,” he continued. “She comes from a country that is a non-country, and then she comes over here, and she complains about our Constitution. I think she’s a terrible person, but that’s really up to the DOJ. I have nothing to do with it.”

Acyn posted the clip.

Trump on Ilhan Omar raid: I’ve always found her to be totally crooked personally, but that has nothing to do with me. I have nothing to do with it. https://t.co/0vv1ulmXYC — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2026

At the Youngstown rally that night, Trump called Omar a “disaster” and described Somalia as “one of the worst countries anywhere on the planet,” CBS News reported.

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President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar during a rally on Monday in Youngstown, Ohio, calling her a “disaster” while describing Somalia as “one of the worst countries anywhere on the planet.” https://t.co/B9fp46iTjR — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 13, 2026

The search took place Monday. Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judicially authorized warrant at Omar’s Washington-area home before dawn.

News media reported on HSI agents carrying boxes to vans. A source told Fox News the investigation concerned immigration paperwork her late father filled out when she was a child.

DHS agents raided Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., home early Monday morning as part of a criminal immigration fraud investigation — and social media immediately turned her own words against her. The probe centers on the Somali-born congresswoman’s immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she was a child. Omar has faced mounting scrutiny over her financial disclosures and questions from top officials about her path to citizenship. Her 2023 declaration that “no one is above the law” — made after Trump was indicted in the hush money case — flooded social media almost instantly. The Minnesota Republican Party didn’t even bother writing their own statement. They just quoted Omar. Full story here https://t.co/rFjNyRLgdh — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 13, 2026

Border czar Tom Homan said the investigation had been in process for a while. He confirmed that a judge had signed the search warrant and said the Justice Department and Homeland Security were leading the investigation.

Homan would not discuss the specifics, but news reports cited sources who said police had likely amassed compelling evidence before the raid, and that the facts behind the search were “so much worse than you could possibly imagine.”

The Justice Department confirmed the warrant without naming Omar. “This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation,” a spokesperson said.

In a post on social media, Omar called it political. “I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she wrote on X. “For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.” Her office said she had done nothing wrong.

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026



Trump’s remarks on Monday were his first public comments on the search.

🚨 President Trump is UNLOADING on Ilhan Omar and what Democrats have done to Minnesota — the crowd is SCREAMING “DEPORT! DEPORT!” “She comes in from a country without laws, without police, without military. All they do is SH00T each other. And she comes into our country and she says, ‘I have a constitutional right!'” “They come from a part of the world that only knows how to KlLL EACH OTHER. All they do is kiII each other in the streets! Then they come into the United States of America and they tell us how to run OUR country.” “What they have done to Minnesota is a DISASTER!” — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 12, 2026



He repeated that the investigation was not his to direct, then returned to personal criticism of Omar, both at the White House and later at the rally.

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