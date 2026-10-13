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President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media Monday as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media Monday as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Speaks Out on Ilhan Omar Raid: 'I Have Nothing to Do with It'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 13, 2026 at 11:39am
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President Donald Trump said Monday he had nothing to do with the search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s house, but he called her crooked anyway.

“Well, I understand they’re looking at her very carefully. I’ve always found her to be totally crooked, personally, but that has nothing to do with me,” he told reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

“I think she’s a terrible person, just a complainer,” he continued. “She comes from a country that is a non-country, and then she comes over here, and she complains about our Constitution. I think she’s a terrible person, but that’s really up to the DOJ. I have nothing to do with it.”

Acyn posted the clip.

At the Youngstown rally that night, Trump called Omar a “disaster” and described Somalia as “one of the worst countries anywhere on the planet,” CBS News reported.

Do you agree with Trump's characterization of Ilhan Omar as 'crooked'?

The search took place Monday. Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judicially authorized warrant at Omar’s Washington-area home before dawn.

News media reported on HSI agents carrying boxes to vans. A source told Fox News the investigation concerned immigration paperwork her late father filled out when she was a child.

 

Related:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Lashes Out at Trump, Defends Ilhan Omar, Whom She Tried to Censure

Border czar Tom Homan said the investigation had been in process for a while. He confirmed that a judge had signed the search warrant and said the Justice Department and Homeland Security were leading the investigation.

Homan would not discuss the specifics, but news reports cited sources who said police had likely amassed compelling evidence before the raid, and that the facts behind the search were “so much worse than you could possibly imagine.”

The Justice Department confirmed the warrant without naming Omar. “This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation,” a spokesperson said.

In a post on social media, Omar called it political. “I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she wrote on X. “For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.” Her office said she had done nothing wrong.

 


Trump’s remarks on Monday were his first public comments on the search.

 


He repeated that the investigation was not his to direct, then returned to personal criticism of Omar, both at the White House and later at the rally.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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