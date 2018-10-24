SECTIONS
Crime Politics US News
Print

Trump Speaks Out on Rash of Suspicious Packages

President Donald Trump answers questions Tuesday at the White House.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump answers questions Tuesday at the White House. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Chris Agee
at 11:00am
Print

After a series of suspicious packages containing suspected explosive devices were recovered before reaching their intended high-profile targets, officials on both sides of the aisle immediately condemned the acts.

Among the addressees were former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton as well as former CIA Director John Brennan via CNN.

Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement on Wednesday morning, which President Donald Trump later seconded.

“We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others,” Pence tweeted. “These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Trump shared the tweet and included a few words of his own.

TRENDING: National Emergency: Trump Alerts the Military on Migrant Caravan

“I agree wholeheartedly!” the president tweeted.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders provided a lengthier statement.

Are you worried about a potential increase in political violence?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” she wrote.

Sanders said the “terrorizing acts” were “despicable” and declared that “anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

She went on to reassure Americans that law enforcement is treating the situation seriously.

“The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards,” Sanders wrote.

RELATED: Joe Biden Compares Trump to Infamous Pro-Segregation Democrat

Sanders followed up with another tweet confirming that “Trump and his admin” are closely monitoring the investigation.

“Our condemnation of these dispicable (sic) acts certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants,” she wrote. “These cowardly acts are unacceptable and wont be tolerated.”

Other Republican officials offered similar condemnation, including U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was shot and seriously injured by a former Bernie Sanders campaign worker during a congressional baseball practice game last year.

“These attempted attacks that have been made are beyond criminal, they are acts of pure terror,” he tweeted. “Violence and terror have no place in our politics or anywhere else in our society.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Security Camera Catches Democratic Candidate Stealing Republican Opponent’s Flyer

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Savannah Pointer

Reporter Stops ImmigrantsFox and Friends / Twitter screen shot

Watch: Fox News Reporter Appears To ‘Foil’ Group’s Attempt To Illegally Cross Border

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.Matt York / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Trump’s Base Returns in Nick of Time

Joe Saunders

Screen from Obama speaking as a U.S. senator from Illinois.Donald Trump / Twitter screen shot

Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Jack Davis

Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the U.S.Orlando Estrada / AFP / Getty Images

Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.