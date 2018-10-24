Trump Speaks Out on Rash of Suspicious Packages

After a series of suspicious packages containing suspected explosive devices were recovered before reaching their intended high-profile targets, officials on both sides of the aisle immediately condemned the acts.

Among the addressees were former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton as well as former CIA Director John Brennan via CNN.

Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement on Wednesday morning, which President Donald Trump later seconded.

“We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others,” Pence tweeted. “These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Trump shared the tweet and included a few words of his own.

“I agree wholeheartedly!” the president tweeted.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders provided a lengthier statement.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” she wrote.

Sanders said the “terrorizing acts” were “despicable” and declared that “anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

She went on to reassure Americans that law enforcement is treating the situation seriously.

“The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards,” Sanders wrote.

This is an ongoing situation that President Trump and his admin are monitoring closely. Our condemnation of these dispicable acts certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants. These cowardly acts are unacceptable and wont be tolerated. https://t.co/YbMbCUWMPC — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 24, 2018

Sanders followed up with another tweet confirming that “Trump and his admin” are closely monitoring the investigation.

“Our condemnation of these dispicable (sic) acts certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants,” she wrote. “These cowardly acts are unacceptable and wont be tolerated.”

Other Republican officials offered similar condemnation, including U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was shot and seriously injured by a former Bernie Sanders campaign worker during a congressional baseball practice game last year.

These attempted attacks that have been made are beyond criminal, they are acts of pure terror. Violence and terror have no place in our politics or anywhere else in our society. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 24, 2018

“These attempted attacks that have been made are beyond criminal, they are acts of pure terror,” he tweeted. “Violence and terror have no place in our politics or anywhere else in our society.”

