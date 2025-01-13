Trump Speaks Out After 'Totally Fascinating' Mar-a-Lago Meeting with John Fetterman

President-elect Donald Trump said a conversation with Democratic Sen. John Fetterman at Mar-a-Lago was a welcome dose of common sense.

Trump invited Fetterman to his Mar-a-Lago estate, a far cry from the days when Trump opposed Fetterman in the 2022 election in which he supported Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate who narrowly lost to Fetterman.

“He’s a commonsense person. He’s not liberal or conservative. He’s just a commonsense person, which is beautiful,” Trump said after the meeting, according to the Washington Examiner.

“It was a totally fascinating meeting. He’s a fascinating man, and his wife is lovely. They were both up, and I couldn’t be more impressed,” Trump said after an hour with the senator and his wife, Giselle.

After initially grouping Fetterman with knee-jerk liberals, Trump saw more to the man after Fetterman emerged as a solid Democratic voice in support of Israel after the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

“He really was impressive, and I’m glad I got to speak to him. And he loves Pennsylvania, and he loves our country,” Trump said.

Fetterman and Trump talked about the president-elect’s discussion of a new future for Greenland and the Panama Canal, Trump noted, as well as the future of U.S. Steel.

“We had a great meeting. He was very impressive. His wife was with him, and she was really fantastic, too,” he said.

Trump said he was heartened by Fetterman’s recent support of the Laken Riley Act, which would make it easier to deport criminal illegal immigrants.

Fetterman co-sponsored the bill in the Senate and helped it survive a filibuster vote.

“It’s been amazing, and there’s been cooperation within the Republicans and a lot of the Democrats. I will say that Sen. Fetterman was very impressive to me, really impressive,” Trump said.

Prior to meeting with Trump, Fetterman said he was glad to have the chance to meet with Trump, according to CBS.

“I think that one, he’s the president, or he will be officially,” Fetterman said. “And I think it’s pretty reasonable that if the president would like to have a conversation — or invite someone to have a conversation — to have it. And no one is my gatekeeper.”

“I’ve been very clear that I have ongoing conversations with people that are going to have an impact on Pennsylvania and for the nation,” Fetterman said. “And I am a senator for Pennsylvania, not just for Democrats. I am a senator for everyone in Pennsylvania.”

Last month Fetterman said he would not reflexively oppose Trump.

“If you’re rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation. So country first. I know that’s become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be true,” he said, according to ABC.

