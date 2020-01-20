SECTIONS
Trump Speaks Out on Virginia Gun Rally: Democrats 'Working Hard To Take Away Your 2nd Amendment Rights'

President Donald Trump speaks in Austin, Texas on Jan. 19, 2020.Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks in Austin, Texas on Jan. 19, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published January 20, 2020 at 12:08pm
President Donald Trump said on Monday that Democrats in Virginia are “working hard” to take away residents’ Second Amendment rights as a massive gun rights rally took place in the state capital of Richmond.

“The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights,” Trump tweeted.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!”

Trump offered a similar message in a Friday tweet, saying a loss of gun rights is “what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away.”

“Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!” the president tweeted.

In 2016, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton carried Virginia over Trump by approximately 5 percentage points.

Former President George W. Bush was the last Republican to carry the commonwealth in 2004 in his race against former Secretary of State John Kerry.

USA Today reported that Monday’s rally was to voice opposition to gun control legislation being offered by Democrats after taking full control of the state legislature in November.

Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam supports adopting legislation that he and members of his party say will help address gun violence in the Old Dominion State.

Northam declared a state of emergency last week ahead of the rally, banning firearms inside a security perimeter around the state Capitol.

Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League and organizer of the rally, told USA Today what Northam and Democrat legislators propose threatens Virginians’ Second Amendment rights.

“The governor and leadership in the Democratic Party have declared war on law-abiding gun owners, and they’re tired of it,” Van Cleave said. “It’s basically people saying we’re fed up. We’ve had enough.

“The governor has touched the third rail. He has motivated people to drive across the state and from other states to come protect our rights.”

Van Cleave estimated as many as 100,000 gun advocates would come to the event.

Proposals being considered in the state legislature include banning “assault firearms” as well as expanding background checks on gun sales, allowing localities to ban guns in some public areas and allowing “authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed dangerous to themselves or others,” according to USA Today.

Van Cleave believes his rally is receiving strong support from around the country because the legislation being considered in his state is a forerunner of what is likely to happen in others.

“Virginia is the canary in the coal mine,” he said.

Concerned about their gun rights following last November’s election, more than 100 counties, cities and towns across Virginia have passed resolutions declaring themselves sanctuaries for the Second Amendment.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement last month, “These resolutions have no legal force, and they’re just part of an effort by the gun lobby to stoke fear,” The Associated Press reported.

Van Cleave believes if Democrats pass the gun control measures they are considering, Virginia will flip back to Republican hands.

“Look, they’ve woken up a base that’s been sleeping. … Purple areas will turn bright red,” he said. “They’re going to pay for this at the polls.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
