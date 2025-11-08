Share
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the America Business Forum Wednesday in Miami, Florida. The forum brought together global leaders, cultural figures and innovators from various sectors for discussions on business, technology and social development.
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the America Business Forum Wednesday in Miami, Florida. The forum brought together global leaders, cultural figures and innovators from various sectors for discussions on business, technology and social development. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Spells Out Economic Progress Already Made in Recovering from the Mess Biden and Democrats Left

 By Randy DeSoto  November 8, 2025 at 3:00am
President Donald Trump used the occasion of the first anniversary of his election to tout the economic achievements of his administration during his first nine months in office.

Speaking to the American Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, Trump said, “We won a resounding mandate to make America great again, which is what we’re doing.”

“One year ago, we were a dead country; now we’re considered the hottest country of anywhere in the world,” he added.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation