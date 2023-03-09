Trump Is About to Spill the Beans on Oprah, Hillary Clinton, Jay Leno and Others

Former President Donald Trump will soon share the way many celebrities view him privately with the release of a trove of letters written to him over the past 40 years.

The photo book includes 150 letters to Trump as well as a commentary on them from the former president, according to a book promotion posted on the website of Winning Team Publishing.

“Before President Donald J. Trump created the most significant political movement in American history, he had already achieved tremendous success as one of America’s most prominent real estate moguls and acclaimed media personalities,” the post said.

According to Axios, one of the letters comes from Oprah Winfrey, who in 2000 wrote Trump, “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!”

Winfrey’s note referred to a book, which would be Trump’s 2000 book, “The America We Deserve.”

In the book, he said his “first choice for vice president would be Oprah Winfrey.”

“Americans respect and admire Oprah for her intelligence and caring. She has provided inspiration for millions of women to improve their lives, go back to school, learn to read, and take responsibility for themselves. If I can’t get Oprah, I’d like someone like her,” Trump wrote then.

In a handwritten note to Trump on stationery that says “Oprah,” Winfrey wrote back.

“I have to tell you your comments made me a little weepy. It’s one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice,” she wrote.

Trump wrote in the new book that he thinks Winfrey is “amazing,” but noted that politics came between them.

“Sadly, once I announced for President, she never spoke to me again,” he wrote.

The book includes letters from Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, Ted Kennedy, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, Arnold Palmer, Jay Leno, Liza Minnelli, and others.

Axios noted that the letter from Regis Philbin is addressed to “My Dear Trumpster.”

“Long before entering politics, Donald Trump lived an extraordinary life. No book highlights his iconic relationships like ‘Letters to Trump,’” Sergio Gor, president of Winning Team Publishing, said.

In 2020, the Associated Press wrote that Nixon and Trump were frequent correspondents in the 1980s.

“I think that you are one of this country’s great men, and it was an honor to spend an evening with you,” Trump wrote Nixon in June 1982.

In 1990, Nixon wrote Trump to offer support.

“Dear Donald — I know nothing about the intricacies of your business enterprises but the massive media attack on you puts me in your corner!” he wrote then.

In December 1987, Nixon wrote after his wife, Pat, saw Trump on a talk show and said Trump did “great.”

“As you can imagine, she is an expert on politics and she predicts that whenever you decide to run for office you will be a winner!” Nixon wrote then.

