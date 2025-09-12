Trump Spoke with Charlie Kirk's Wife, Who Talked About Turning Point's Future

President Donald Trump spoke with Erika Kirk, the wife of Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk, on Thursday, and she conveyed to him that the work of his organization will continue.

Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 with a vision to reach younger Americans with the conservative message.

According to TPUSA’s website, it has over 800 college campus chapters, and Kirk was kicking off the group’s “American Comeback Tour” Wednesday at Utah Valley University when an assassin killed him.

Trump talked extensively about Kirk Friday morning during an interview on “Fox & Friends,” saying he had spoken with Erika, who is understandably “devastated.” Kirk married Erika in May 2021 in their hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. They had two children.

She could be seen in Phoenix after arriving from Utah Thursday, waving to supporters, reportedly holding up the cross that her husband wore.

Erika— Rachel and I are wrapping you and your children in prayer. The world saw how much Charlie loved his family. Charlie inspired America’s youth, including my own kids, to stand up for what they believe in, be proud of their faith, and never be afraid to engage in… pic.twitter.com/8LjEO3Fisb — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 12, 2025

The president shared regarding his conversation with Erika, “In between the devastation, they want to keep Turning Point going … They think they can do it. He had a very good staff.”

.@POTUS: I spoke to his wife yesterday, she’s devastated. But in between the devastation, they want to keep @TPUSA going… they think they can do it. pic.twitter.com/syA770theD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2025

Trump said that he was in a state of shock when White House aides informed him on Wednesday that Kirk was dead.

The president was in the middle of a meeting with builders, working on plans for a new White House ballroom expansion when the news came.

“They said, ‘Charlie Kirk is dead.’ I didn’t know what they meant. I said, ‘What do you mean, dead?'” Trump recounted. They explained to him that Kirk had been shot.

JUST IN: Erika Kirk and Usha Vance hold hands as they step off Air Force Two with Charlie Kirk’s casket arriving in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/SR4adhSbe1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2025

Trump immediately ended the builders’ meeting, telling them, “Get out, just go.”

“This was the worst thing,” he said.

.@POTUS recounts the moment he learned of Charlie Kirk’s murder: “They said, ‘Charlie Kirk is dead.’ I didn’t know what they meant. I said, ‘What do you mean, dead?’ ‘Charlie Kirk was shot…’ I just told these people, ‘Get out. Just go.'” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k0u0nMIoYo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2025

Trump credited Kirk with helping swing the youth vote in his direction, which proved decisive in last fall’s election.

“I dominated with young people, and it’s never happened before, and I give him so much credit,” he said.

The president told Fox News that in death, Kirk has been elevated to an even higher platform of influence.

“He was such a great guy. That he had to end this way… but you know, in many ways, he’s bigger now because of what happened,” Trump said.

Hundreds gathering down @TPUSA HQ tonight to offer their respects for @charliekirk11. pic.twitter.com/FRHg15Ps86 — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) September 12, 2025

“You know, we have so many bad people, so many bad philosophies, ideologies, politics,” he observed. “His was basically just good. He talked about family: ‘Go get married.'”

Today marks 4 years of being married to @MrsErikaKirk. Second to following Jesus, it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. She is bold, smart, loyal, and beautiful. Happy anniversary, Erika. I love you. pic.twitter.com/yG5Iuaop1v — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 9, 2025

“It’s a shame that that voice has been stopped,” Trump said.

The president announced he plans to attend Kirk’s funeral, which he said will be next week.

.@POTUS says he will attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral: He “should not be having a funeral right now. He should be out there… He had a big impact on the election. I got so many young voters… and I give him so much credit.” pic.twitter.com/pBVNvAId4r — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2025

On Thursday, Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of TPUSA, posted on social media, “Our mourning will produce activism, but today it is focused on the love that Charlie had for our God, his wife and children and for the Constitutional Republic he believed in fighting for so deeply. In that order.”

Words cannot describe the nightmare of a day our entire staff, activists and supporters at @TPUSA & @TPAction_ have endured over the past 24 hours. It has been uplifting to see the hundreds of thousands of messages, notes and comments with the resolve to carry on Charlie’s… pic.twitter.com/CGEDRMFinY — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) September 11, 2025

Turning Point USA’s annual America Fest in Phoenix is scheduled for the end of December. Trump spoke at last year’s event, and it would not be surprising if he does again this year.

