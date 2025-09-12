Share
News
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, right, is seen on stage with President Donald Trump Dec. 22 at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, right, is seen on stage with President Donald Trump Dec. 22 at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Josh Edelson - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Spoke with Charlie Kirk's Wife, Who Talked About Turning Point's Future

 By Randy DeSoto  September 12, 2025 at 2:20pm
Share

President Donald Trump spoke with Erika Kirk, the wife of Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk, on Thursday, and she conveyed to him that the work of his organization will continue.

Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 with a vision to reach younger Americans with the conservative message.

According to TPUSA’s website, it has over 800 college campus chapters, and Kirk was kicking off the group’s “American Comeback Tour” Wednesday at Utah Valley University when an assassin killed him.

Trump talked extensively about Kirk Friday morning during an interview on “Fox & Friends,” saying he had spoken with Erika, who is understandably “devastated.” Kirk married Erika in May 2021 in their hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. They had two children.

She could be seen in Phoenix after arriving from Utah Thursday, waving to supporters, reportedly holding up the cross that her husband wore.

The president shared regarding his conversation with Erika, “In between the devastation, they want to keep Turning Point going … They think they can do it. He had a very good staff.”

Is it important for Turning Point to continue its work?

Trump said that he was in a state of shock when White House aides informed him on Wednesday that Kirk was dead.

The president was in the middle of a meeting with builders, working on plans for a new White House ballroom expansion when the news came.

“They said, ‘Charlie Kirk is dead.’ I didn’t know what they meant. I said, ‘What do you mean, dead?'” Trump recounted.  They explained to him that Kirk had been shot.

Related:
Josh Hammer: The Martyrdom Of My Friend Charlie Kirk

Trump immediately ended the builders’ meeting, telling them, “Get out, just go.”

“This was the worst thing,” he said.

Trump credited Kirk with helping swing the youth vote in his direction, which proved decisive in last fall’s election.

“I dominated with young people, and it’s never happened before, and I give him so much credit,” he said.

The president told Fox News that in death, Kirk has been elevated to an even higher platform of influence.

“He was such a great guy. That he had to end this way… but you know, in many ways, he’s bigger now because of what happened,” Trump said.

“You know, we have so many bad people, so many bad philosophies, ideologies, politics,” he observed. “His was basically just good. He talked about family: ‘Go get married.'”

“It’s a shame that that voice has been stopped,” Trump said.

The president announced he plans to attend Kirk’s funeral, which he said will be next week.

On Thursday, Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of TPUSA, posted on social media, “Our mourning will produce activism, but today it is focused on the love that Charlie had for our God, his wife and children and for the Constitutional Republic he believed in fighting for so deeply. In that order.”

Turning Point USA’s annual America Fest in Phoenix is scheduled for the end of December. Trump spoke at last year’s event, and it would not be surprising if he does again this year.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Ivanka Trump Makes Rare TV Appearance to Honor Charlie Kirk
Fact Check: Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers Donate to Charlie Kirk's Family?
Trump Spoke with Charlie Kirk's Wife, Who Talked About Turning Point's Future
'The Entire School Is Doing It': Students Pay Tribute to Charlie Kirk by Wearing Coats and Ties
Charlie Kirk and the William Wallace Effect: His Death Will Inspire More Courage, More Freedom
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation