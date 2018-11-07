Trump Spontaneously Asks Pence To Be His 2020 Running Mate at WH News Conference

President Donald Trump made it clear to his supporters Wednesday that they need to keep those “Trump-Pence” stickers and signs ready for the 2020 presidential election.

During his post-election White House news conference, Trump was asked about his 2020 plans, and whether Vice President Mike Pence would be on the ticket again as his running mate.

“Well I haven’t asked him, but I hope so,” Trump shot back.

“Where are you?” Trump asked as he turned to locate Pence.

Trump then asked Pence, “Mike, will you be my running mate?”

“Stand up please, Mike. Raise your right hand. No, I’m only kidding,” he said.

Trump then waved toward Pence and said, “Will you?”

Pence’s off-camera reply was not audible, but it satisfied Trump.

“OK, thank you. OK. Good,” Trump said. “Yeah.”

“The answer is yes,” Trump said as he turned back to the reporter who had asked the question.

“That was unexpected, but I feel very fine,” Trump said as he moved on to the next question.

From time to time, rumors emerge that Pence will wage his own campaign for the White House. Those rumors are routinely rejected by the vice president or his spokesman.

During the news conference, Trump said that he expects action now that Democrats control the House.

“Now we have a much easier path because the Democrats will come to us with a plan for infrastructure, a plan for health care, a plan for whatever they’re looking at, and we’ll negotiate,” Trump said.

Trump indicated that he believes he has a political edge in negotiations because Republicans expanded their Senate majority in Tuesday’s voting.

“I could see it being extremely good for me politically because I think I’m better at that game than they are, actually, but we’ll find out.”

