SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump Spontaneously Asks Pence To Be His 2020 Running Mate at WH News Conference

By Jack Davis
at 12:16pm
Print

President Donald Trump made it clear to his supporters Wednesday that they need to keep those “Trump-Pence” stickers and signs ready for the 2020 presidential election.

During his post-election White House news conference, Trump was asked about his 2020 plans, and whether Vice President Mike Pence would be on the ticket again as his running mate.

“Well I haven’t asked him, but I hope so,” Trump shot back.

TRENDING: Senate Investigators Find Evidence Ford May Have Mistaken Kavanaugh for Another Man

“Where are you?” Trump asked as he turned to locate Pence.

Trump then asked Pence, “Mike, will you be my running mate?”

“Stand up please, Mike. Raise your right hand. No, I’m only kidding,” he said.

Trump then waved toward Pence and said, “Will you?”

Pence’s off-camera reply was not audible, but it satisfied Trump.

Are you pleased with this news?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“OK, thank you. OK. Good,” Trump said. “Yeah.”

“The answer is yes,” Trump said as he turned back to the reporter who had asked the question.

“That was unexpected, but I feel very fine,” Trump said as he moved on to the next question.

RELATED: Filmmaker Backed Up Roger Stone’s Claims in Mueller Grand Jury Testimony

From time to time, rumors emerge that Pence will wage his own campaign for the White House. Those rumors are routinely rejected by the vice president or his spokesman.

During the news conference, Trump said that he expects action now that Democrats control the House.

“Now we have a much easier path because the Democrats will come to us with a plan for infrastructure, a plan for health care, a plan for whatever they’re looking at, and we’ll negotiate,” Trump said.

Trump indicated that he believes he has a political edge in negotiations because Republicans expanded their Senate majority in Tuesday’s voting.

“I could see it being extremely good for me politically because I think I’m better at that game than they are, actually, but we’ll find out.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

President Donald TrumpJim Watson / Getty Images

Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

Jack Davis

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to Congress, took a harsh tone in her victory speech at La Boom nightclub in Queens on Tuesday.Rick Loomis / Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez Launches into Wildly Divisive Victory Speech – ‘Disturbing Human Rights Violations Being Committed by ICE’

Savannah Pointer

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Chris Agee

Donald Trump about to speak into a microphone.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Randy DeSoto

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images

Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Randy DeSoto

Martha McSally and Kyrsten SinemaRalph Freso / Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Projection: McSally Defeats Sinema, Secures AZ Senate Seat for GOP

Jack Davis

Gillum v DeSantisJoe Raedle / Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Breaking: DeSantis Defeats Gillum for FL Governorship, Significant Blow to Democrats

Jack Davis

MSNBC's Katy TurTea Partiest / YouTube screen shot

MSNBC Anchor Bombs Segment After She’s Unable To Tell Montana from North Dakota

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.