Trump Spots Grandkids Posing for Picture, Immediately Does Exactly What You’d Expect Him To

By Erin Coates
December 30, 2017 at 10:12am

President Donald Trump is known to cause commotion with just a few words in a tweet, but a picture posted from the Trumps’ Christmas celebration shows that he has other sources of fun.

Donald Trump Jr. posted a picture of President Trump placing bunny ears over his 11-year-old son Barron who was posing with his nephews Spencer and Tristan.

The president apparently could not resist the perfect moment for a family photobomb and jumped in on the opportunity.

In total, Donald Trump has nine grandchildren, and the youngest was born in October, Fox News reported.

The picture was taken in the dining room of the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago home where the family had Christmas dinner.

One Twitter user pointed out that it was “a Dad moment.”

As well as spending time with their family, the president and first lady Melania Trump took time to spread Christmas cheer on Christmas Eve.

Donald Trump conducted a video teleconference with five deployed U.S. military members to thank them for their service.

“As we celebrate this most precious holiday, we’re grateful for each of you who spend this Christmas away from our families and defend all of our families, our freedom and our flag,” he said, Bizpac Review reported. “Every American heart is thankful and we’re asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families.”

The couple also answered phone calls from nine randomly selected children as they tracked Santa Clause.

Donald Trump spread the meaning of Christmas to America in a video posted on Twitter.

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace,” Trump said.

