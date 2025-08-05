Share
President Donald Trump gestures from the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump gestures from the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Spotted on White House Roof, Hints at Big Plans as Reporters Shout Questions: 'It'll Be Beautiful'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 5, 2025 at 11:51am
President Donald Trump was spotted on the roof of the West Wing on Tuesday, apparently considering a new construction project — in addition to the new ballroom he announced last week.

A reporter yelled, “Mr. President, what are you doing up there?”

“Taking a little walk,” he replied.

The reporter followed up, asking, “What are you building?”

He responded, mentioning the new ballroom, which he noted will be on the east side of the White House.

USA Today reported that Washington, D.C.-based architect James McCrery was accompanying the president on his rooftop walk.

The companies McCrery Architects, Clark Construction, and AECOM have all been tapped for the ballroom project, which is slated to begin next month.

Another reporter shouted at Trump, wondering if he was considering more renovations, which he did not respond to, but he did call down, “Hello, Peter. You’re looking good, Peter,” referring to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

The president then used some hand gestures in an apparent response to the renovations question, adding, “It’ll be beautiful.”

“What does that mean?” a reporter asked.

White House aide Margo Martin, who was accompanying the president on his “little walk,” shared video from the rooftop perspective.

Trump could be heard saying, “More ways to spend my money.”

“Could you give us a hint?” a reporter asked.

“We’ll show you,” he said. “It’s just another way to spend my money for the country.”

Trump did not answer when a reporter asked if he was planning another level to the West Wing.

“Anything I do is financed by me, so you don’t have to worry. It’s contributed ‒ just like my salary is contributed. But nobody ever mentions that,” the president said.

Trump’s answer suggested that he has additional plans, beyond the new ballroom, because White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt already gave details for that project last week.

Another level to the West Wing, perhaps, would be a way to provide symmetry to the two-story ballroom building on the east side of the White House.

Leavitt said that the ballroom will be a “much-needed and exquisite addition.” It will be 90,000 square feet and will let presidents host events for up to 650 people, more than tripling the East Room’s current approximately 200-person capacity.

It is projected to cost $200 million, which Trump said last week he is willing to pay for entirely himself, but Leavitt said other private donors may contribute.

Past administrations have set up large tents on the White House lawn when presidents hosted large sit-down functions, such as state dinners for foreign leaders, she noted.

The facility is “expected to be completed long before the end of President Trump’s term,” Leavitt said.

“We’re good at building,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. “I’m good at building things, and we’ll get it built quickly and on time. It’ll be beautiful — top of the line.”

“It will be a great legacy project. I think it will be special,” he added.

Since returning to office, Trump has installed large flag poles in front and behind the White House, enhanced the Oval Office with golden embroidery and fixtures, and installed a stone patio in the Rose Garden.

