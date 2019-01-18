Trump Greeted with Standing Ovation, MAGA Hat During Pentagon Speech

President Donald Trump was met with a standing ovation at the Pentagon, prior to his speech on Thursday about the blast in Syria and national security.

Breitbart News Pentagon and national security correspondent Kristina Wong tweeted, “Folks at the Pentagon gave @realDonaldTrump a standing ovation and also two more applause. Also heard some whoops.”

Folks at the Pentagon gave @realDonaldTrump a standing ovation and also two more applauses. Also heard some whoops. pic.twitter.com/PyAI0D9OsF — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 18, 2019

Defense One’s Marcus Weisgerber tweeted that he saw his own sign of excitement from those assembled to hear the commander in chief:

“Spotted at Pentagon: Red MAGA hat on the left.”

Spotted at Pentagon: Red MAGA hat on the left pic.twitter.com/PeQno99csZ — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) January 17, 2019

Following his introduction by Vice President Mike Pence, Trump addressed the crowd on day 27 of the partial government shutdown.

Following his introduction of the top officials he wanted to thank for their presence, the president offered his condolences to the families of the four Americans killed in Syria on Wednesday.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest condolences to the families of the brave American heroes who laid down their lives yesterday in selfless service to our nation,” Trump said.

“These are great people, great, great people. We will never forget their noble and immortal sacrifice.”

From there, the president went straight into talking about the crisis at the border and the need for a border wall.

“This morning I also would like to briefly address another matter of critical national security — the humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border,” Trump said.

“Without a strong border, America’s defenseless, vulnerable and unprotected.”

The president also thanked the military for their help at the border in the face of the migrant caravan and reminded those assembled that the threat of a caravan of migrants was not over yet.

“We don’t know who they are, where they’re from — nothing,” Trump said. “We need strong borders. We need strong barriers and walls. Nothing else is going to work.”

During his speech, Trump also addressed the government shutdown, pointing the blame at congressional Democrats who won’t negotiate on border security. He also discussed his plan for changes in missile defense technology.

Missile Defense Review Calls for Protecting US From Cruise Missiles | @MarcusReports https://t.co/hjjqjY6p6j pic.twitter.com/O7WflVttjk — Defense One (@DefenseOne) January 17, 2019

The president said that he asked other nations to foot the bill for the protection provided by the United States during talks with them. According to Trump, some of the countries were more than willing to help fund the efforts.

“When it comes to defending America, we will not take any chances, we will only take action,” Trump said.

