Trump Stands Strong Post-Shutdown: ‘We Will Build the Wall!’

President Donald Trump doubled down on his dedication to building a southern border wall, following his decision to reopen the government temporarily.

Trump announced on Friday that he would sign a measure that would allow the government to funded for 21 days, in which time the out of work government employees would be paid, and Washington would continue to negotiate a more long-term solution for funding the government.

“21 days goes very quickly,” Trump tweeted on Saturday morning. “Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately.”

“Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall!”

21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

TRENDING: Republican Florida Senator Urges Trump To Use Emergency Powers To End Immigration Crisis

Many considered the president’s decision to reopen the government, even temporarily, to be a step backward in negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on funding for the border wall.

During his announcement on Friday, however, the president cited the more than three-quarters of a million government workers who were on the cusp of losing a second paycheck, had it not been for his intervention.

Trump’s Friday announcement also included a plan for a bipartisan group of lawmakers to begin to review requests from national security and law enforcement experts to determine how border security can best be addressed.

Do you think Trump will build the wall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

In his Saturday morning four tweet posting about the border wall, the president cited the migrant caravans who have, and continue, to come to the southern border as a major reason for the border wall.

“We have turned away, at great expense, two major Caravans, but a big one has now formed and is coming. At least 8000 people,” Trump tweeted.

“If we had a powerful Wall, they wouldn’t even try to make the long and dangerous journey. Build the Wall and Crime will Fall!”

We have turned away, at great expense, two major Caravans, but a big one has now formed and is coming. At least 8000 people! If we had a powerful Wall, they wouldn’t even try to make the long and dangerous journey. Build the Wall and Crime will Fall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

RELATED: Trump Urges Need for Border Wall as 3rd Migrant Caravan Heads Towards US

The president also quoted former Border Chief Mark Morgan and Chairman of the American Conservative Union:

“We absolutely need a physical barrier or Wall, whatever you want to call it. The President yesterday laid all that out,” Morgan said.

“We need to do it all, including the Wall. I provided the same information to the previous administration, & it was ignored.”

“We absolutely need a physical barrier or Wall, whatever you want to call it. The President yesterday laid all that out. We need to do it all, including the Wall. I provided the same information to the previous administration, & it was ignored.” Mark Morgan, Border Chief for “O”! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

“I like the fact that the President is making the case (Border Security & Crime) to the American people. Now we know where Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer & the Democrats stand, which is no Border Security. Will be big 2020 issue.” Matt Schlapp, Chair, ACU. Bigger than anyone knows! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

Trump quoted Schlapp as having said: “I like the fact that the President is making the case (Border Security & Crime) to the American people. Now we know where Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer & the Democrats stand, which is no Border Security. Will be big 2020 issue.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.