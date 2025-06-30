Trump State Department Looks to Revoke Visas of Anti-Semitic Rappers Who Chanted 'Death to the IDF' at British Music Festival

For fans of vile anti-Semitism masquerading as controversialism, I bring bad news: If you’re stateside and you were hoping to see new lefty cause célèbre Bob Vylan, you’re not super-likely to see them stateside.

According to the Daily Wire, after making worldwide headlines during their set from the Glastonbury Music Festival — in which lead vocalist Pascal “Bobby Vylan” Robinson-Foster chanted, “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF” — on Saturday, a senior State Department official said they were “already looking at revocation” of the band’s visas for a U.S. tour.

“As a reminder, under the Trump administration, the U.S. government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists,” a senior State Department official said.

Bob Vylan weren’t even supposed to be the most controversial pro-Hamas music group at Glastonbury, a music festival that’s like Britain’s Coachella — only receiving far more press coverage in Merrie England and the Anglosphere. That title was held by Kneecap, a Northern Irish rap group known for its anti-British, anti-Israeli, F-bomb-tastic unlistenability.

However, what Kneecap had with its incendiary image, Bob Vylan more than made up for with its message.

Robinson-Foster began by chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” during a break in the set — a not-uncommon sentiment from a festival where the flags of the Palestinian Authority and Lebanon were hoisted high.

“But have you heard this one though?” he asked, before chanting: “Death, death to the IDF! Death, death to the IDF!”

“Death, death to the IDF” chanted from the stage by Bob Vylan in front of 200k people at @glastonbury. Tens of thousands singing happily along. This is coming to NYC #ZohranForMayor pic.twitter.com/t6vtHVhNQa — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 28, 2025

Should these terrorist-supporting rappers be banned from the United States? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (61 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Hell yeah, from the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free,” he continued.

It’s impossible to post any snippet of Bob Vylan’s output here without running into something far too obscene for a family publication; it can be found by yourself if you so choose. Let me say that their music is similar to — but far more witless, grating, extreme and atonal than — extreme 1990s “digital hardcore” band Atari Teenage Riot. Anyone who’s heard Atari Teenage Riot’s output knows how impressive that anti-accomplishment is. (And anyone who hasn’t, let’s just say that Atari Teenage Riot was, by their name and work, an insult to Ataris, and teenagers, and even riots.)

However, what can be said is that Bob Vylan are extreme culture-war baiters, especially in a land where racial tensions are high due to unfettered immigration over the past few decades — a situation which Bob Vylan vitiates with songs like “I Heard You Want Your Country Back.” Lyrics:

“I heard you want your country back / Shut the f*** up / I heard you want your country back / Uh-uh, you can’t have that / I heard you want your country back / Shut the f*** up / I heard you want your country back / Well s***, me too.”

That’s the chorus, even, and represents — in one form or another — 80 percent of the song’s lyrics. Other wonderful couplets include “You stole it right outta my hands / And pulled the rug right under my feet / I’m Nat Turner meets Nat King Cole / A well-dressed brother with a revolution in my soul” and “So let it be heard / We ain’t wasting a scrap when we eat / And when we comе for it then we’re coming to keep.”

The British have to keep them, I fear, although it’s worth noting the other acts of “hate” that they’ll jail for in the U.K. (memes, opinions vaguely right of center, noticing that things which are happening are indeed happening) and refuse to do anything except impotent hand-wringing when it comes to these fellers. While the Avon and Somerset Police did note they were reviewing “video evidence … to determine whether any offenses may have been committed,” if you have to even ask the answer is probably no.

We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon. Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation. pic.twitter.com/w2RQ4LdQf3 — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) June 28, 2025

The festival itself said it was “appalled by the statements” made by the group, except after two paragraphs of “please don’t cancel us” nonsense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glastonbury Festival (@glastofest)

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the chants were “appalling hate speech.”

The BBC, which aired Glastonbury, had a spokesman call it “deeply offensive” and insist that they “[issued] a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines” on the stream. “We have no plans to make the performance available on demand,” they added.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, did more than this kind of hand-wringing, with a Bob Vylan tour coming up in the United States — specifically, with dates in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

Along with the State Department’s statement, Leo Terrell — the head of the Department of Justice’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism — said he was calling Secretary of State Marco Rubio the first thing Monday morning to see about cancelling the the visas.

Expect a call from my office tomorrow !!!

EXCLUSIVE: State Department Looks To Revoke Visa For British Rappers Who Chanted ‘Death To The IDF’ https://t.co/xdDaDd6uTB — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) June 29, 2025

“These abhorrent chants, which included calls for the death of members of the Israeli Defense Forces, are abhorrent and have no place in any civil society,” Terrell said, per the Daily Wire.

“We understand that Mr. Vylan is planning to travel to the United States as part of the Inertia Tour. In response, Mr. Terrell’s Task Force will be reaching out to the U.S. Department of State on Monday to determine what measures are available to address the situation and to prevent the promotion of violent anti-Semitic rhetoric in the United States.”

As they should. These openly anti-Semitic degenerates called for 200,000 people to kill people who defend the world’s only Jewish state. Authorities in the U.K. can only call it different varieties of “appalling,” while refusing to say whether it’s somehow disqualifying or criminal; in other cases, they have little of such compunction.

If they won’t do anything serious about the riff-raff — and shocker of shockers, they won’t — the Trump administration will do their darnedest to make sure this kind of cancer doesn’t spread.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.