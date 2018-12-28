While Trump Stays in Washington During Shutdown, Pelosi Is Soaking Up Sun in Hawaii

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was spotted on Thursday vacationing at a five-star resort in Hawaii despite an ongoing battle in Washington D.C. which has led to a government shutdown.

Pelosi is spending the Christmas holiday at The Fairmont Orchid resort on Hawaii’s big island, according to The Washington Free Beacon. A standard room at the luxury resort starts at just under $1,000 per night and accommodation can cost nearly $5,000 per night for the presidential suite.

The oceanfront resort boasts six restaurants, a golf course and a “Spa Without Walls” where a couple’s massage runs as high as $569.

The House passed a stopgap funding bill on Dec. 20 that included $5.7 billion to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, however, with a 51 seat majority, Republicans fell short of the 60 votes needed to send it to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to kill the legislation on arrival in the Senate, and consequently, a government shutdown has been in effect since funding expired Dec. 21.

Pelosi and Schumer issued a joint statement on Christmas Eve accusing Trump of “plunging the country into chaos,” and holding the president solely responsible for the shutdown.

Trump, however, cancelled his trip to Florida so that he would be available in D.C. in the event that Congress would reach a deal to fund the government.

“I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security,” Trump tweeted.

“At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy!”

First lady Melania Trump and son Barron returned to the White House so the family could spend Christmas together.

Meanwhile, Pelosi has referred to a border wall as “immoral” and reportedly walked away from further shutdown negotiations.

“The Administration understands this crisis and made a reasonable, common-sense solution to Democrats five days ago – we’ve not received a single response,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“The President and his team stayed in Washington over Christmas hoping to negotiate a deal that would stop the dangerous crisis on the border, protect American communities, and re-open the government.”

The Democratic leaders pledged not to appropriate a single dollar towards funding a wall, and Pelosi further promised to put forth a funding bill that does not include any of Trump’s demands when she assumes the speakership in January.

