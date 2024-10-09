Share
President Donald Trump, left, stepped up and offered rooms to 275 electrical linemen, right, at the Trump National Doral Miami resort ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Trump Steps Up to House 275 Electrical Linemen as Hurricane Milton Approaches

 By Michael Schwarz  October 9, 2024 at 1:47pm
Stories like this always remind me of the lies I once believed.

In fact, I imagine many readers could also identify a period of time, or perhaps even a precise moment, when they came to realize, as I did in October 2016, that powerful people in the establishment media and elsewhere had systematically lied to us about now-former President Donald Trump, whom they falsely and hatefully caricatured as selfish, unhinged and power-hungry.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, Eric Trump, son of the former president, posted a 24-second clip and a message welcoming 275 linemen from Florida Power & Light Company to the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in Florida, where the linemen will stay free of charge as they prepare to respond to widespread power outages expected in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

“You are amazing and the Trump Family, and entire state of Florida, appreciates you! Enjoy the rooms — they are the best in Florida! Be safe!” Eric Trump wrote.

According to Florida’s Voice, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida announced Wednesday that more than 50,000 linemen from across the country — the largest such staging in U.S. history — stand ready to act.

“As soon as that storm passes, you’re going to see the assessments and the power restoration efforts commence immediately,” DeSantis said.

In the meantime, nearly 300 of those responders will enjoy first-class accommodations courtesy of the former president.

“As one of Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Award winners for Best Resorts in Florida, Trump National Doral Miami continues to set the standard for luxury and excellence,” per the resort’s website.

Guest rooms start at $251/night, with suites starting at $451.

On X, Trump supporters expressed no surprise and much gratitude for the former president’s well-documented kindness and generosity.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson called it an example of “America First.”

Others celebrated Trump as “the People’s President.”

Meanwhile, some X users noted the contrast between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier this week, Harris accused DeSantis of selfishness and “political gamesmanship” for not taking a phone call from her.

The governor later fired back, noting that the vice president had never before called him prior to a hurricane. Nor did she have any role in storm preparations. Thus, she had no reason to contact him — and certainly no reason to complain — except to score political points.

“While Kamala Harris is crying about Ron DeSantis not answering her call, President Trump is doing things on his own,” one X user wrote.

The former president’s decency and love of country no longer surprise those who have watched him closely for eight years.

Still, each manifestation of it reminds us of our fellow citizens who still believe the establishment’s caricature of Trump. Surely some who regard the former president as a selfish and power-hungry dictator-in-waiting still slumber under the establishment media’s spell.

We pray that they will soon awaken, as many of us once did.

Until then, it is dispiriting to see them cling to a hatred rooted in lies.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




