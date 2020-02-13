Trump Stirs the Pot When Asked 'What Lesson Did You Learn from Impeachment?'

President Donald Trump said that he learned “Democrats are crooked” and their impeachment efforts actually boosted his polling numbers when he was asked if he learned anything from going through impeachment.

The question was introduced Wednesday by a reporter who pointed out that some Republicans said they hoped the president would learn a lesson from the impeachment proceedings.

“What lesson did you learn from impeachment?” the reporter asked.

Trump did not hesitate with his response.

“That the Democrats are crooked, they’ve got a lot of crooked things going. That they’re vicious. That they shouldn’t have brought impeachment,” he said.

“My poll numbers are 10 points higher because of fake news like NBC, which reports the news very inaccurately, probably more inaccurately than CNN if that’s possible.”

Q: “Some Republicans have said they hoped you would learn a lesson from impeachment. What lesson did you learn from impeachment?” President Trump: “That the democrats are crooked…that they shouldn’t have brought impeachment and my poll numbers are 10 points higher.” pic.twitter.com/N7ToHqdKfY — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2020

Trump has argued that because the Democrats failed to convict him in the Russia investigation, they created a new scheme to get him removed from office, according to Fox News.

In one recent poll, president received his highest approval rating of 49 percent in the midst of the impeachment trial.

The late January Gallup poll also found that 50 percent of voters disapproved of Trump and 1 percent did not have an opinion.

Among Republicans, Trump’s approval rating rose 6 percentage points from early January to 94 percent. Among independents, his approval rating rose 5 points to 42 percent.

His approval among Democrats dropped 3 percentage points to 10 percent, making the gap in approval between Republicans and Democrats the largest Gallup has measured to date.

The GOP also broke fundraising records by raising over $1 million a day for the final 10 days heading into Trump’s acquittal.

The Trump campaign + @GOP broke an online record by raising over $1M *every day* for 10 days leading up to @realDonaldTrump’s acquittal, totaling over $17M. We already have 500K volunteers trained and activated. Democrats‘ sham is helping us grow our grassroots army even more! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 10, 2020

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said the Democrats’ impeachment efforts motivated Trump voters, as shown in the voter turnout in the New Hampshire Republican primary.

“I think it shows how wrong the Democrats were on impeachment. The enthusiasm building from the campaign,” Parscale told Fox News on Wednesday.

“People … are so excited for Nov. 3 they are already ready to come out today.”

