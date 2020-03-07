Trump Stomps Warren: People Don't Like Her - People Like Someone Like Me Who's Not Mean

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who left the presidential race this week, has already started her excuse parade.

The plethora of reasons why she did not win the party’s nomination have been coming fast and furious from the left.

As with Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, some have pointed to sexism as the cause for her demise.

But President Donald Trump has other ideas.

The president was asked by a reporter on Friday if he thought that sexism could be at the root of why Warren did not connect with voters.

(Keep in mind these are the same Democratic voters who nominated Clinton to be their standard-bearer in 2016.)

“No, I think lack of talent was her problem,” the president said matter-of-factly, though he did concede that she “was a good debater.”

Trump gave her credit for when she, as he put it, “destroyed [former New York City Mayor] Mike Bloomberg very quickly.”

“But people don’t like her. She’s a very mean person, and people don’t like her,” the president said, before unleashing the ultimate troll comment.

“People don’t want that. They like a person like me, that’s not mean,” he told reporters before ending his news conference.

Now understand this — Trump knows good and well that he can be a mean person when he believes he has been crossed.

He has used his Twitter account to lay waste to his opponents, including members of the media who may have even been in the room with him on Friday.

He also knew that when he said he was not a mean person, liberals would almost certainly take to Twitter and rant about how mean he is.

And wouldn’t you know it, that’s exactly what they did:

This is what Narcissism looks like. Trump calls everyone names if they disagree with him. Fires anyone who remotely disagrees with him. Fights with world leaders we are supposed to be allies with. Loves murderous dictators. Calls Warren “Pocahontas”. But he’s the “nice” one? — Chris Kennedy (@Chris_Kennedy2) March 6, 2020

I hate Trump. He’s mean and incompetent. — Steve Morschauser🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸 (@SMorschauserWI) March 6, 2020

Lol, Trump thinks people like him, pic.twitter.com/szmaHc5QAs — John Wilhide (@JohnWilhide2) March 6, 2020

Sometimes it is just too easy. He plays his critics like a fiddle, and it is hilarious to watch them dance the dance.

The fact remains that Warren did not lose because she is a woman, the same way Cory Booker and Kamala Harris did not lose because of their race in the same party that nominated former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

She lost because she screamed at every debate stage she was on, she was angry every time she spoke and she just looked furious at the world all the time.

In many ways she is a lot like the perennially angry Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose days at the top of his party’s primary appear to be numbered.

The economy has been doing fantastic and the job market is booming under Trump.

When it comes down to brass tacks, it’s simply too difficult to sell anger to an American electorate that is happy.

