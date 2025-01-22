Share
In a Wednesday Truth Social post, President Donald Trump, left, showed respect to Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, but threatened sanctions and tariffs if the war in Ukraine is not resolved soon.
In a Wednesday Truth Social post, President Donald Trump, left, showed respect to Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, but threatened sanctions and tariffs if the war in Ukraine is not resolved soon. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images ; Gavriil Grigorov - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Strikes a Respectful Tone with Putin but Sends a Serious Threat: 'We Can Do It the Easy Way, Or the Hard Way'

 By Samuel Short  January 22, 2025 at 11:24am
We are seeing a notable shift in how the new administration deals with world leaders.

Where former President Joe Biden — among other things — will be remembered for the devastation wrought in Europe as Russia invaded Ukraine during his term, President Donald Trump is effectively looking to strongarm Russian President Vladimir Putin into a peace settlement.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday, commenting on the ongoing war and speaking to Putin directly on how he hopes to end the conflict.

“I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin — and this despite the Radical Left’s Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process,” the post began.

Trump then began speaking directly to Putin, “Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War!”

He further emphasized, “IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE.”

Trump then invoked what is now his favorite negotiating tactic with foreign leaders: threats of economic hardship.

“If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries,” he warned.

The president concluded with a remark unimaginable coming from the former administration, considering how poorly it performed on the world stage.

The president told Putin and his government, “We can do it the easy way, or the hard way — and the easy way is always better. It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL.’ NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!”

Despite failing to make good on his promise to end the war before taking office as president-elect, Trump still needs to show a sense of urgency on the war as he’s doing here.

Afterall, people are still dying.

By telling Putin, “It’s time to ‘MAKE A DEAL,'” Trump echoed the sentiment of many Americans who are tired of seeing billions go towards funding destruction and a massive loss of life.

America must reestablish its presence internationally under the new administration.

It cannot be seen as a weak pushover.

It cannot be an extension of Biden.

The only way to go from here is up.

Truth and Accuracy

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




