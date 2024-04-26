Share
News

Trump Stunned by 'Amazing Testimony' During Hush Money Trial, Says It Was 'Breathtaking'

 By Jack Davis  April 26, 2024 at 4:56pm
As an acrimonious battle rages over the gag order issued against former President Donald Trump in his current New York City trial, Trump emerged from court Thursday with happy talk about the day’s events.

Trump was facing a hearing on Thursday over allegations from prosecutors that he violated the gag order that bars him from commenting on witnesses and others connected with the trial in comments he has made in the past few days, according to CNN.

Trump faces 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting as felonies.

Former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori said that although the root of the case involves claims from porn star Stormy Daniels that she had an affair with Trump — a claim he has denied — the actual criminal allegations involve how money paid to Daniels was recorded on the books of the Trump Organization.

“The crime actually has to do with all of this somewhat banal record-keeping stuff. This is a case where I think we’re going to actually see quite a few somewhat dull witnesses producing things like documents, ledgers, invoices, things that just have to come into evidence to complete this case,” he said.

White House Changes How Biden Walks to and from Marine One in Attempt to Shield Him from Bad Optics: Report

On Thursday, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker said the magazine purchased the rights to many stories it did not plan to publish, not just the allegations Daniels made about Trump, according to the New York Post.

“Today was breathtaking in this room,” Trump said after court ended. “You saw what went on. It was breathtaking … amazing testimony.”

“This is a trial that should have never happened, and this is a case that should have never been filed. And it was really an incredible day. Open your eyes. We can’t let this continue to happen to our country,” Trump said before pivoting to other issues.

Trump did not explain what was “amazing.”

On Friday, Trump offered no such rosy statements, the Post reported.

“This is all a Biden indictment,” he said. “It’s in order to try and win an election.”

Trump then turned to campaign issues.

“As you know, the economy’s falling apart. Now you see very little growth. It’s going to get worse. Oil prices are going up. You have the college campuses all over closed down, the country’s going to hell,” he said.

“And we sit here day after day after day, which is their plan. They think they might be able to eke out an election,” but I doubt it, because the poll numbers are very good for us.” he said.

Harvey Weinstein Rushed to Hospital After Heath Issues Were 'Triggered'

Trump also sounded off Friday in a post on Truth Social.

“45th President Donald J. Trump is again the Republican Nominee for President of the United States, and is currently dominating in the Polls. However, he is being inundated by the Media with questions because of this Rigged Biden Trial, which President Trump is not allowed to comment on, or answer, because of Judge Juan Merchan’s UNPRECEDENTED AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL Gag Order,” Trump wrote.

“His Opponents have unlimited rights to question, but he has no right to respond. There has never been a situation like this in our Country’s History, a Candidate that is not allowed to answer questions. Even Crooked Joe Biden is talking about the Sham Case, and others inspired by his Administration,” he wrote.

“We request that Judge Merchan immediately LIFT THE GAG ORDER, so that President Trump is able to freely state his views, feelings, and policies. He is asking for his Constitutional Right to Free Speech. If it is not granted, this again becomes a Rigged Election!” Trump wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation