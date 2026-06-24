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GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Daokota, left, watches as President Donald Trump speaks to the media Wednesday as they arrive at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Daokota, left, watches as President Donald Trump speaks to the media Wednesday as they arrive at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. President Trump visited Capitol Hill to attend a closed-door luncheon with the Republican Senate Steering Committee to push his SAVE America Act, which would impose strict voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements in federal elections. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Suddenly Cancels Housing Bill Signing with Minutes to Spare, Demands SAVE America Act on His Desk

 By Johnathan Jones  June 24, 2026 at 10:35am
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President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a major bill-signing ceremony Wednesday, saying Congress needs to focus on election security and integrity first.

Just hours before the event was set to begin, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was putting the signing of a major housing bill on hold.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump wrote.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” he added.

The signing ceremony was scheduled for noon in National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

Will Trump’s plan work?

NPR reported that the bill Trump had planned to sign, the 21st Century Road to Housing Act, cleared the House Tuesday by a vote of 358-32 after passing the Senate the day before.

The legislation is designed to make homeownership more affordable for American families.

One of the biggest provisions of the bill would cap the number of homes large corporate investors can buy.

The bill would also roll back some federal regulations that homebuilders face.

It would allow some housing projects to skip environmental reviews if they are being built between existing developments that have already completed the process.

Related:
House Advances Bipartisan Bill to Make Tech Giants Pay AI Data Center Power Costs

Another section creates grants to help communities develop preapproved home designs, making it easier and faster for builders to get projects approved.

But Trump made clear Wednesday that he wants Congress to pass the SAVE America Act before he moves forward with the housing bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson commented after Trump’s statement that the president is “laser-focused on the SAVE America Act,” which the House has passed.

The SAVE America Act, if finally supported by Senate Republicans, would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

The legislation would also require photo identification for voting and restrict mail-in voting for the general public.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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